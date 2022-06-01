Editor of Tatler Richard Dennen, England rugby sensation Maro Itoje and Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel host Tatler Platinum Jubilee gala at Sotheby’s

She is one of our most famous monarchs, and in the intervening centuries since her historic reign, the legend of Queen Elizabeth I has only grown stronger. The so-called Virgin Queen, she is famous for refusing to marry, a decision that effectively ended the Tudor dynasty that began with her grandfather, King Henry VII. The second daughter of King Henry VIII and the only child of his second (and arguably, most well-known) wife Anne Boleyn, she was never expected to accede to the throne, yet hers became the most impressive reign of all of his three children, dwarfing even his own.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO