World

Editor of Tatler Richard Dennen, England rugby sensation Maro Itoje and Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel host Tatler Platinum Jubilee gala at Sotheby’s

By Bystander
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone who was anyone was at Sotheby’s last night, toasting the success of Nigerian artist Oluwole Omofemi: the artist behind Tatler’s Platinum Jubilee cover portrait of Her Majesty The Queen. Hanging proudly in Sotheby’s Jubilee Season exhibition, a glittering crowd posed next to the portrait, from Bridgerton’s very own Queen Charlotte,...

Meet the German countess bringing Queen Elizabeth I's tumultuous early years to life

She is one of our most famous monarchs, and in the intervening centuries since her historic reign, the legend of Queen Elizabeth I has only grown stronger. The so-called Virgin Queen, she is famous for refusing to marry, a decision that effectively ended the Tudor dynasty that began with her grandfather, King Henry VII. The second daughter of King Henry VIII and the only child of his second (and arguably, most well-known) wife Anne Boleyn, she was never expected to accede to the throne, yet hers became the most impressive reign of all of his three children, dwarfing even his own.
Get that regal glow: the beauty products beloved by the Royal Family

In the realm of healthcare and beauty, the Queen’s pharmacist is unmatched. Over its 224-year history, generations of the great and the good have sought John Bell & Croyden’s services and its prescription books form a roll call of illustrious names: Connaught, Carnegie, the Duke of Wellington, Florence Nightingale... Entire volumes are dedicated to the lotions and potions of assorted princesses alone. Enter the smart Wigmore Street premises and you’ll find more than 13,000 products, from cult brands to royal favourites such as Floris and Yardley – there is even a gold-plated, crystal-studded mobility scooter for sale.
Esteemed royal biographer Hugo Vickers on why Windsor is the Queen’s favourite residence

There is something special about seeing the Royal Standard flying over Windsor Castle – all the more regular a sight now that the Queen has taken up full-time residence. Built as a strategic fortress by William the Conqueror in the 11th century and first lived in by Henry I in 1110, it is the world’s oldest continually occupied royal home, loved by generations of monarchs. The castle has 1,000 rooms; in the middle stands the Round Tower, with the state apartments in the Upper Ward, around the quadrangle, which was the scene of two recent birthday parades, and where Prince Philip’s driving carriage was drawn up before his funeral.
How to spend it like the Windsors

On a cold, bright morning, I saunter down a bustling Bond Street feeling like Clarissa Dalloway. She is, of course, Virginia Woolf’s upper-class protagonist in Mrs Dalloway. The modernist novel opens with her buying flowers on Bond Street for an impending dinner party. I too have a dinner party this evening, which is why I stop by Charbonnel et Walker to pick up a box of Rose & Violet Creams. ‘You have good taste,’ says the assistant. ‘Those are the Queen’s favourites.’
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi fawns over ‘wonderful sister-in-law and phenomenal wife’, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, amid Jubilee celebrations

While Her Majesty The Queen was absent from Friday’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, her presence was keenly felt as tributes were paid to her 70-year reign. Despite the focus being firmly on the monarch, the event was also an opportunity for her fellow Royal Family members to shine – particularly when it came to their fabulous outfits, as pointed out by Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
‘You laugh with us and cry with us’: Prince Charles pays heartfelt tribute to ‘mummy’ at historic Platinum Party

While the Queen herself was absent from tonight’s Platinum Party at the Palace – tuning in live from Windsor Castle – many of her fellow royals were there to witness the open air musical extravaganza in person. A grand, cross-generational family reunion, attendees included Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Royal Family dispatched across the country for Jubilee festivities – and send birthday wishes to Lilibet

Royal fans were delighted to see the Queen on Thursday for the kick off of what’s been dubbed the Central Weekend – the four days forming the climax of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She has since opted to miss out on engagements including the St Paul’s Cathedral service on Friday and the Derby at Epsom Downs today due to ongoing mobility issues, having experienced ‘some discomfort’ during her Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.
A look back at Princess Astrid of Belgium’s most fashion-forward looks in honour of her 60th birthday

Being the younger sister of Queen Mathilde of Belgium may have meant that Princess Astrid missed out on becoming the reigning monarch of her native country, but the royal certainly leads the way when it comes to sovereign style. Born on 5 June 1962, Princess Astrid has always had a keen eye for fashion, committing to countless looks for the past half of a century.
A history of royal children wearing sailor suits - à la Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three young children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, almost stole the show as their great-grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off. The trio of royal siblings arrived with their mother and grandmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, by carriage ahead of Trooping the Colour at Horse Guard's Parade, where they watched on from the Major General's Office. Looking particularly sweet was Louis, who was wearing a sailor suit - believed to be a hand-me-down from his father.
