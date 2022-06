What’s in a name? A great deal, if Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is to be believed. His years-long quest to change his country’s moniker to Türkiye (pronounced Tur-key-yay) reached a successful conclusion last week when the UN gave its official blessing. “Türkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people’s culture, civilisation and values,” Erdoğan declared. Maybe so, although in typically high-handed fashion, Erdoğan does not appear to have asked the Turkish people for their views.

