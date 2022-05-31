ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell food marketing researcher who retired after misconduct finding is publishing again￼

Retraction Watch
 3 days ago

Brian Wansink, the food marketing researcher who retired from Cornell in 2019 after the university found that he had committed academic misconduct, has published two new papers. The articles, in Cureus and the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, appear to use data that are at least...

retractionwatch.com

