John Legend is continuing to open up about his grieving experience after the loss of his son Jack. In September 2020, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and Legend lost their son, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy. The model wrote in an Instagram post at the time that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 DAYS AGO