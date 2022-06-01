First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Continue | 6/1AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mesoscale convective vortex, or MCV, in association with a surface trough/dry line will send isolated showers in storms from the west across Texoma overnight. These storms will start out in western counties just before midnight, traversing east during the early morning hours of Sunday. These storms will fall apart as they move east, and should clear out by sunrise. While the coverage of storms will be limited, there is the possibility for a couple strong-to-severe storms that could produce damaging winds and small hail. For the rest of us who remain dry, partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Near-zero dewpoint depressions, or almost no difference between the temperature values and dewpoint values, will lead to patchy fog tomorrow morning, so be careful if you are out driving around sunrise.

LAWTON, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO