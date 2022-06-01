ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Continue | 6/1AM

By Lexie Walker
kswo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and thunderstorms will be on going for the next few hours. No severe weather is expected but storms will produce heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder. Most rain activity will wrap up by 7AM this morning but don’t put away the rain gear just yet. Yesterdays cold...

www.kswo.com

