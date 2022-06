The world is in for an undisputed lightweight championship fight this weekend, as WBA, IBF and WBO world titlist George Kambosos defends his belts against the highly skilled and undefeated WBC titlist Devin Haney. Kambosos surprised a lot of people last autumn when he bested the popular Teofimo Lopez by split decision at Madison Square Garden. Rather than taking a light touch for his first title defense Kambosos will instead face the formidable Haney in the scheduled 12 rounder. Although the 27-0 Haney is the favorite walking in, the 20-0 Kambosos wasn’t favored when he squared off against Lopez, either. Australia’s Kambosos will also be fighting in front a home crowd, as the bout will go down at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO