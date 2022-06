The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing their work ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft and their latest group workout will include some very intriguing prospects. Chief among them is Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, as well as Davidson wing Hyunjung Lee. Also taking part in the group workout is Lucas Williamson of Loyola-Chicago, Jamal Cain of Oakland, Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr. and Gaige Prim of Missouri State.

