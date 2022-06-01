ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Made in ALX Opens New Retail Shop, Workshop Space

By Alexandria Living Magazine Staff
 3 days ago

Made in ALX, a collective of more than 40 Alexandria-based makers, creators and artists, is opening a retail store and workshop space in Old Town North. Made in ALX will open at 533 Montgomery St. Preview shopping days are this Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. -...

