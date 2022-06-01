Cornell students debut research journal

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has giant plans for its Green New Deal. The city hopes to become the first place in America to be 100 percent carbon neutral. Director of Sustainability Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres says it’ll be challenging. As part of its efforts for a greener city,...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Want to spend time on your phone in the Commons without using you own data? Now, you can. Gary Ferguson at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance calls it their long-standing goal to provide neighbors and visitors free Wi-Fi service downtown. The free internet is available on or near the Commons pedestrian mall.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Geneva’s next manager is coming from Tompkins County. Amie Hendrix was approved Wednesday night by the Geneva City Council. Hendrix, who currently works as deputy Tompkins County Administrator, starts her new job June 21st. The Ovid native tells the Finger Lakes...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithacan is missing. Police say Brian Mederos has not been seen since Tuesday. The 22-year-old can often be found in natural areas, and police say they searched several areas yesterday. Mederos is a Hispanic man, about five foot eight weighing around 180 pounds. He...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Be aware of Ithaca’s invasive species. The Town of Ithaca Conservation Board is holding a public meeting during Invasive Species Awareness Week to talk about non-native plants, animals, insects, and diseases affecting the area. They will also discuss harmful algal blooms. The meeting will...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police issuing an update on a May 27th shooting. Investigators believe the shooter and the victims were arguing near the 300 block of West State Street when the shooting happened, and at least one of the victims was armed with an illegal gun at the time. Police believe the shooter is no longer in the Ithaca area.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca residents are putting pressure on city officials. At Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, Ithacans urged officials to up the tempo on creating a Department of Community Safety. Resident Marty Hiller says now is the time to make change. Alderperson George McGonigal says council members...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County residents can share their thoughts on two proposals. One of them involves overriding a tax levy limit for next year. The other proposal would allow the county to continue holding virtual public meetings. The hearings happen Tuesday evening at 5:30. You can sign...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 18-year-old from Broome County accused of a racist mass shooting in Buffalo is now facing additional charges. A grand jury has indicted Peyton Gendron on 25 different charges. They include a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge, which carries a sentence of life in prison. Gendron has already been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A collision involving three vehicles in Cortlandville has left one person dead, two injured. Troopers say a pick-up truck on State Route 281 crashed into another truck and a sedan near Bennie Road. The driver of the first truck, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Homer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
