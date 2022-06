BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people gathered today at the Bowling Green Ball Park honoring those who have had the brave battle with cancer. This event is known to be as the largest and most inspiring fundraising event for cancer nationwide. Cancer survivors were able to walk around the track with the help of their caregivers and be celebrated for a more hopeful and cancer-free future.

