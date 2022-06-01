ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

PREVIEW: Watertown at Sioux Falls West

gowatertown.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Post 17 will hit the road to Sioux Falls tonight for a two-game...

www.gowatertown.net

gowatertown.net

Watertown Post 17 sweeps Groton

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Post 17 earned a doubleheader sweep of Groton Thursday night. The purple and gold would put an eight spot on the board and send 15 batters to the plate in the fifth inning in a 16-6 game one victory which was called in the sixth inning due to the ten-run rule. Six Watertown players would have a multiple-hit game led by Andrew Czech with three hits and four RBIs. Ben Althoff smashed a two-run homer in the game on his way to a two-hit, two-RBI night. Post 17 would end game one with 18 hits. Chase Christenson pitched three solid innings in relief allowing two hits, one run, and walking three while striking out one.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

PREVIEW: Watertown Rebels at Dakota Bulldogs

MITCHELL, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – After back-to-back bye weeks, the Watertown Rebels will begin the second half of the season this Saturday. Rebels Coach Tommy Whitley says they used the two weeks off to get healthy:. Watertown will come into the second half of the season with a record of...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown gas prices climb another 20 cents a gallon to record high $4.39

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota gasoline prices, which have already been in record high territory, keep climbing. In Watertown for example, the price went up another 20-cents a gallon Thursday, to $4.39 a gallon for regular unleaded. The nationwide average today is $4.76 a gallon; the highest its ever been. South...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Rosters set for SD All-Star Football Game

VERMILLION, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Local athletes have been selected to play at the 2022 South Dakota High School All-Star Football Game. The 2022 South Dakota High School All-Star Football Game will be played, Saturday, June 11th at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.
Watertown, SD
gowatertown.net

NWS: Tornado count from Memorial Day storms rises to seven

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has released a more detailed report of the storm damage that occurred in northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota on Memorial Day. Meterologist Kelly Serr says a strong low pressure system tracked from Nebraska northward into eastern South Dakota during the...
ABERDEEN, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown police say missing girl safely located

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A successful conclusion in the search for a missing Watertown girl today. At 10:30 this morning, Watertown police issued a news release indicating they were seeking the public’s help in locating 13 year-old Anika Woodland, who was last seen around 11:00 o’clock Wednesday night at her Watertown home, possibly wearing light colored jeans and a tan or khaki colored hooded sweatshirt.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown’s U.S. Highway 212 construction update (June 3, 2022)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–As anticipated, J&J Earthworks has closed another block from 8th St to 9th Street East early this week. Pavement removals were completed in that block by Wednesday and Underground utility work is currently underway there. Storm sewer work between 8th St and 9th St E is projected to continue next week. Once storm sewer is well underway, another block to the east from 9th Street to 10th Street East will be closed. This additional closure is anticipated later next week.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

National Weather Service confirms Memorial Day tornadoes in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed two early morning tornadoes struck Minnehaha County during severe storms on Memorial Day. The NWS confirmed an tornado touched down briefly in Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. It traveled a third of a mile with peak winds of 90 mph. The tornado damaged residential structures and felled multiple trees.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

