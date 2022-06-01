PREVIEW: Watertown at Sioux Falls West

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Post 17 earned a doubleheader sweep of Groton Thursday night. The purple and gold would put an eight spot on the board and send 15 batters to the plate in the fifth inning in a 16-6 game one victory which was called in the sixth inning due to the ten-run rule. Six Watertown players would have a multiple-hit game led by Andrew Czech with three hits and four RBIs. Ben Althoff smashed a two-run homer in the game on his way to a two-hit, two-RBI night. Post 17 would end game one with 18 hits. Chase Christenson pitched three solid innings in relief allowing two hits, one run, and walking three while striking out one.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO