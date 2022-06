The 2022 Miss Nebraska Scholarship and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions begin with the introductions of the candidates at District 177 Sunday. The Miss Nebraska program began in 1937 and has empowered young women to achieve their personal and professional goals. Six judges will make the decision on which candidate will represent the state for a year and who will compete at the 2022 Miss America competition in December.

