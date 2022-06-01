ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 Players in the NBA Finals

By Wil Leitner
With the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals set to begin this Thursday, Colin Cowherd counts down his rankings of the top 10 players in the Finals.

Here are Colin’s rankings as follows:

10. Robert Williams – Celtics
9. Al Horford – Celtics
8. Joran Poole – Warriors
7. Marcus Smart – Celtics
6. Andrew Wiggins – Warriors
5. Draymond Green – Warriors
4. Klay Thompson – Warriors
3. Jaylen Brown – Celtics
2. Jayson Tatum – Celtics
1. Step Curry – Warriors

Check out the video above as Colin also makes his NBA Finals prediction.

The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Brad Stevens helped lift Celtics to NBA Finals in just 365 days

A lot can change in a year. That's an understatement for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. On June 2, 2021, Stevens was "promoted" from Celtics head coach to president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge in a surprising shakeup spurred by a first-round playoff exit. On June 2, 2022,...
BOSTON, MA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Boston Celtics Take Game 1 of The NBA Finals 120-108

If someone said Stephen Curry would have six 3-pointers in the first quarter and Jayson Tatum would only have 12 points, you would think the Warriors would win, right? Well, that didn’t happen. Despite an aggressive start for Curry, the Boston Celtics still stole game one of the NBA Finals, 120-108.
BOSTON, MA
Front Office Sports

Horford’s ‘Green’ Celtics Stunned Warriors in Game 1

Entering Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors had played a collective 123 games in the title series — the Celtics zero. So much for experience. The C’s green (pun intended) squad stunned Golden State on the road to take a 1-0 lead, led by 15-year veteran Al Horford, who scored 26 points and knocked down a career-high six threes on eight attempts, the most in a Finals debut.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
