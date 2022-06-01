Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 Players in the NBA Finals

With the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals set to begin this Thursday, Colin Cowherd counts down his rankings of the top 10 players in the Finals.

Here are Colin’s rankings as follows:

10. Robert Williams – Celtics

9. Al Horford – Celtics

8. Joran Poole – Warriors

7. Marcus Smart – Celtics

6. Andrew Wiggins – Warriors

5. Draymond Green – Warriors

4. Klay Thompson – Warriors

3. Jaylen Brown – Celtics

2. Jayson Tatum – Celtics

1. Step Curry – Warriors

Check out the video above as Colin also makes his NBA Finals prediction.

