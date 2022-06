Things could look a lot different for the Utah Jazz during the 2022-23 NBA season. Their roster needs a shakeup and it very well may occur this offseason. The Jazz has done very well in the regular season the last few years, but that success has not carried over to the postseason. They have suffered some excruciating defeats along the way, losing in consecutive years to a team playing without their best player. In 2021 it was to the LA Clippers when Kawhi Leonard was hurt and in 2022 they fell in a 2-1 hole despite the Dallas Mavericks not having Luka Doncic.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO