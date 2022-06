A senior, Bridges posted a .357 batting average at the plate for a 9-14 Lawrence County team in 2022. A first baseman, she had a .557 slugging percentage and drove in 17 runs for the Cougars. A basketball standout for LC on the hardwood, Bridges also hit two home runs this season for coach Alexandria Harris as the team dropped a close 3-game series to Northeast Jones in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO