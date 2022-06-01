ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Business: OPEC considers suspending Russia

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEBY2_0fwokdc500

Some OPEC members are exploring the idea of suspending Russia’s participation in an oil-production deal as Western sanctions and a partial European ban begin to undercut Moscow’s ability to pump more.

Exempting Russia from its oil-production targets could potentially pave the way for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC producers  to pump significantly more crude, something that the U.S. and European nations have pressed them to do.

For the past two summers, covid was our No. 1 concern.  This year, it’s inflation and record-breaking gas prices.  A new poll by Morning Consult finds that 60% of us will take more trips this year compared with last year, but higher prices are causing travelers to scale back their plans and go shorter distances.    90% of us will consider the price of gas in our decisions about whether to travel in the next three months.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Gas Prices#European
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil prices climb sharply

Oil prices are sharply higher after EU leaders reached an agreement to ban 90% of Russian crude by the end of the year. Crude oil is up more than 3%, trading around $119 a barrel. The agreement resolves a deadlock after Hungary…
LOUISIANA STATE
AFP

'Street fighting' in Severodonetsk as explosions rock Kyiv

The battle for Ukraine's eastern city of Severodonetsk was being waged street by street, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, while explosions rocked the capital Kyiv early Sunday. "The situation in Severodonetsk, where street fighting continues, remains extremely difficult," Zelensky said in his daily address Saturday evening.
POLITICS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy