Washington County, MN

Board accepts grant to pay for assistive voting equipment

The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted a grant of $139,992 May 24 from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office to pay for assistive voting equipment.

The grant requires a 50% match.

Assistive voting devices are required by federal law to be available in each polling place, which allows for private and independent voting for voters with disabilities. The required match is funded using two sources, $77,935.83 from the 2022 Help America Vote Act Grant and $62,056.97 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Local municipalities that use this equipment in their polling places provide funding to the county to cover maintenance and support costs.

