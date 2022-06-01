ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Leader

Slaughter was a Fairbury businessman and township official

By By Dale C. Maley
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8Rjd_0fwokLv700

Herbert C. "Bert" Slaughter, son of Richard Slaughter, owned several Fairbury businesses and was the Indian Grove assessor for 34 years. Bert lived part of his life in the "Little Castle" house at 608 E. Ash St., southeast of the high school.

The story of Bert Slaughter began when his father moved the family from Tremont to Fairbury in 1884. After they moved to Fairbury, eight-year-old Bert Slaughter started to attend Fairbury schools. Bert Slaughter graduated with the Class of 1897 from Fairbury Township High School. The Class of 1897 only had nine graduates. These nine graduates were Leslie D. Baird, Bert C. Slaughter, Lucretia Dimmick, Francis F. Moran, Ella F. Jones, Bessie C. Cramer, Anna S. Garber, Pearl Moates and Jessie C. Cramer.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Fairbury Opera House, located at the northwest corner of Locust and Fifth streets. That Opera House was built in 1870 and burned down in 1974. Bert was the featured speaker at graduation and gave a speech where he predicted what the world would be like in 1997, 100 years in the future. Several of Bert's predictions have come true.

After graduation, Bert acquired knowledge of photography and became an expert in that field. Bert took a financial interest in a photographic business.

In 1898, Bert sold his Fairbury photography business, and he then bought a gallery at Odell. Two years later, Bert sold the Odell gallery at a significant profit. Bert then accepted a job with Sweet, Wallach & Co. This Chicago company manufactured and distributed photo stock and supplies in the Midwest. Bert was initially very successful as an inside salesman working from the company office. Because of this success, Bert was sent out as a traveling salesman for six years, covering the states of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

In the 1900 U.S. Census, 23-year-old Bert Slaughter lived on Elm Street with his parents and sister, Emma Slaughter. Bert listed his occupation as a photographer.

In 1897, the Rockwood family moved to Fairbury from Gibson City. Fourteen-year-old Gertrude Rockwood started to attend Fairbury Township High School.

In 1902, Gertrude Rockwood graduated from Fairbury Township High School.

In 1904, while Bert was a traveling salesman, he was held up and robbed near Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. He was going to his hotel room when he was seized from behind by one man while another man pressed a revolver against his head. The robbers took $35 in cash, a diamond ring valued at $225, and his watch.

After being a traveling salesman for six years and being robbed in Chicago, Bert quit his job and decided to settle down in Fairbury. He married Miss Gertrude E. Rockwood in 1906. Miss Rockwood was a native of Illinois. Her father, Ralph W. Rockwood, was the Walton Brothers' Grocery department manager. Bert was 29, and Gertrude was 22 when they married. They had two sons, Ralph Edward and Harry Bruce Slaughter.

In 1907, Bert Slaughter and Ro Bartlett organized the Illinois Card & Novelty Co. of Fairbury. They began business with machinery propelled entirely by foot power. All of their presses were later upgraded to be operated by electricity. Their job printing office was supplied with all kinds of up-to-date machinery necessary for their business. The company printed and manufactured cards and calendars and offered photo supplies. This business was very successful and grew rapidly.

In the 1910 Census, Bert and Gertrude Slaughter lived with their son Ralph on First Street. They owned their home, and Bert's occupation was a commercial salesman of novelties. Gertrude Slaughter was an active member of the Lo Zang club. This group was a bridge card-playing club that raised money and supported various Fairbury charitable causes.

In the 1920 Census, the Bert Slaughter family lived on East Elm Street. Bert's widowed mother, Elva Slaughter, also lived with the family. Unfortunately, Gertrude Slaughter died in 1927, and she was only 43 years old. She was buried in Graceland Cemetery.

By 1925, Bert owned another business named Slaughter's Radio Shop. He was the exclusive dealer for Atwater-Kent, Erla, Gilfillan, and Freshman Masterpiece radio receivers.

In 1929, Bert Slaughter married Cora M. Ele. Bert was 52, and Cora was 46 years old when they married. In 1930, the Bert Slaughter family lived at 110 E. Elm St. The household included Bert, his second wife Cora, his mother Elva, and his son Harry Slaughter. In the 1930 Census, Bert listed his occupation as township assessor. Bert was the Indian Grove assessor for 34 years.

In 1937, Elva Slaughter, mother of Bert Slaughter, died at the age of 84. She was buried with her husband at Graceland Cemetery. According to the 1939 Fairbury telephone book, Bert Slaughter moved to the brick home at 608 E. Ash St. This house still stands today and is often called the "Little Castle" house.

Thomas Dizy George was the mason who built the Thomas A. Beach "Lion House" in 1872 on East Hickory Street. According to real estate tax records, the Little Castle house was built in 1870. One report in the Pontiac Daily Leader reported that T.D. George was the builder of the Beach house and the Little Castle house.

In the 1940 Census, Bert Slaughter was 63 years old, and he reported his occupation as a car insurance salesman. The 1959 Fairbury telephone book lists Bert Slaughter as still living at 608 E. Ash St. In 1960, Bert's second wife, Cora Slaughter, died at the age of 77. Cora was buried with her first husband, Charles A. States, in Indiana.

The 1962 phone book reports that Bert Slaughter moved to 606 E. Ash St., in the center of the block where the Little Castle house stands. Bert Slaughter died in 1969 at the age of 93. He was buried at Graceland Cemetery with his first wife, Gertrude Slaughter.

Bert Slaughter was an enterprising man who started several businesses in Fairbury. He was the Indian Grove township assessor for 34 years. Bert also lived in the iconic Little Castle house at 608 E. Ash St. for about 20 years.

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Victim identified in fatal McLean County I-55 crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified one of the victims of Friday’s fatal crash near Shirley. 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville, Illinois was pronounced deceased on the scene around 5:35 p.m., near Mile Marker 151. An autopsy indicated the cause of...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

McLean County rises to high community level for COVID-19

McLean County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19 spread, according to data released from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday. McLean County had been in the medium transmission rate for weeks. Most of the 19 counties with a high community level are in northern...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
vette-vues.com

Bloomington Gold’s 50th Show Countdown!

Bloomington Gold’s 50th Show Returns to Bloomington/Normal. As we look at Bloomington Gold’s 50th Corvette show, we look back at its history. It all began with a handful of friends gathering up some Corvettes for a day of fun. Now, 50 years later, it’s one of the premier car shows in the Mid West attracting Corvette and Camaro enthusiasts from all over the world! We’re so excited that they are returning to their roots in Bloomington/Normal where they will celebrate Bloomington Gold’s 50th Show on June 10 & 11, 2022. We can’t wait to see you there! Here’s a look back at some highlights from past shows and what to expect this year.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Walmart celebrates $5 million remodeling in Plano

One of the biggest employers in Kendall County that pumps sales and property tax dollars into local governments, the Walmart in Plano celebrated a remodeling effort with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Benjamin Rosiak, who lives in Oswego and is the marketing manager, talked about the new look. Several employees were...
PLANO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Tax#Book Reports#Lion#Indian#Tremont#Fairbury Opera House
WCIA

Springfield Police seize nearly 1 lbs. of meth, man to be sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”). Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Over two days of testimony, the government presented […]
hoiabc.com

Hundreds expected for 34th Elmwood Strawberry Festival

ELMWOOD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds will descend on Elmwood for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival Saturday, kicking of the Summer festival season. “An amazing day of strawberry treats, car shows,” Elmwood Economic Development Director Amy Davis said. “We have a record number of vendors this year.”
ELMWOOD, IL
1470 WMBD

Firefighters called to Peoria hotel overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called early Saturday morning to the Pere Marquette Hotel on W. Main Street on reports of a fire. Crews arrived just before 2:30 a.m., finding smoke in the hotel’s laundry room area. The fire had been extinguished by an employee with an extinguisher and the automatic sprinkler system.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Man who died at Caterpillar Foundry identified

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 39-year-old man died while working at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man, identified as Steven Dierkes, 39, was working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in and died instantly. A crucible is a container used...
MAPLETON, IL
WCIA

Bradley Avenue closing for two-month project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Bradley Avenue in Champaign will be closing for two months next week as part of the City of Champaign’s Bradley Avenue Improvements Project. Bradley will close between Staley Road and Bluegrass Lane in order to allow construction crews to begin reconstruction of the road surface. Through traffic will […]
WGN News

Rockdale building destroyed in fire

ROCKDALE, Ill. — A commercial structure was destroyed Friday in a fire in Rockdale. The fire broke at a building in the Village of Rockdale near the intersection of South Larkin Avenue and Moen Avenue Friday afternoon. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the building. No word on injuries. The cause of […]
ROCKDALE, IL
1470 WMBD

Three-vehicle crash shuts down I-55 near Bloomington Friday

McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal was diverted at exit 154 Friday afternoon as Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash. ISP said the accident happened just before 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Family: Amber Johnson no longer in coma

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Decatur crash victim Amber Johnson shared a promising update Friday, telling the public she is no longer in a coma. Johnson was on a ventilator in hospital care following the April 29 crash. In an early May update, they said her reliance on the ventilator was decreasing.
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

3-vehicle crash forces traffic off I-55 south of Bloomington-Normal

McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal is currently being diverted off at exit 154 as Illinois State Police responds to a three-vehicle crash. State Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean County. Firefighters...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Two dead after five vehicle crash on Interstate 55

McLean County (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police confirm that two people are dead, and three others have life-threatening injuries after a five vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Shirley Friday afternoon. State Police say it happened on I-55 Southbound near mile marker 151 just before 4 pm.
SHIRLEY, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

616
Followers
797
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy