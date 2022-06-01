ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, Kettle Moraine survive loaded field, advance to the WIAA boys state golf tournament

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MEQUON – And so it’s Homestead and Kettle Moraine again.

The boys golf teams from those respective schools have this thing going right now where in the biggest meets of the year they seem to rise to the top of the standings. Together.

We saw it at the state meet last year when Kettle Moraine won the crown and Homestead took home the runner-up trophy. A week before that the teams went 1-2 in surviving a rugged sectional.

Tuesday they escaped, err, advanced out of the state’s deepest sectional to earn return engagements to the state meet. Homestead earned its third straight appearance. Kettle Moraine will make its fourth straight appearance.

Homestead claimed the title of sectional champion Tuesday at River Club by one stroke. Fitting.

“The end goal is for us to win state, so there is a little pressure for us to get to state, especially in such a tough sectional, but we managed to get it done,” Homestead junior Hunter Thibert said.

Thirbert tied Kettle Moraine junior Alex Koenig for third place with a 2-over 74 on the Woodland and River Courses.

Sussex Hamilton senior Michael Addie won the sectional with a 1-under 71. Arrowhead senior Peter Haideman took second, two strokes back. Those two players as well as Oconomowoc freshman Aiden Parent were the individual qualifiers for the state meet, which will be held Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run’s Meadows Course in Kohler.

A lot of talent didn't make the cut

How tough was the sectional? Judge that based who didn't make it out.

Arrowhead, the state’s sixth-ranked team is staying home. So is 10th-ranked Hamilton. Germantown, Waukesha North, Oconomowoc and Pewaukee, which all received votes for the top 10 are also out.

And it wasn’t just teams. Some top players couldn’t advance, either. Arrowhead junior Bode King, a second-team all-state player last season, lost in a playoff to Parent for the final individual spot. Germantown’s Camden Schmidt, a first-team all-Greater Metro performer, won’t be there. Neither will Waukesha North's talented tandem of junior Peter Hoeppner and sophomore Jackson Piacsek.

The combination of teams in the sectional led to the annual calls for the WIAA to change its policy for placing teams into sectionals or spread out the teams that traditionally make up the sectional. Only two teams and three individuals who are not part of a qualifying team advance to state from each sectional.

Those calls, so far, have not led to any talk of changing the tournament structure, which is based on geographic representation.

Close competition in the team race

The situation, while frustrating to many involved, resulted in a high caliber of play. Homestead finished one stroke ahead of Kettle Moraine. Arrowhead was three strokes back. Germantown and Hamilton were four strokes back.

“We had eight teams that could be at state this year,” Kettle Moraine coach John Sams said of the sectional. “Right here!”

Depending on one’s perspective, getting out of the sectional could be considered more nerve-wracking than the state meet.

“We try to low-key it, but the kids know what’s on the line," Homestead coach Steve O'Brien said. "It’s this meet that gets you most excited. The nerves are up and being as tough as it is, that added that other element of excitement and stress. This meet means a lot.”

The key for Homestead was not just the play of Thibert, but also seniors Ben Handal and Oliver Maleki. The two are the Highlanders’ fourth and fifth players, but Tuesday, Handal shot 80 and Maleki tied senior teammate Joe Fricker, the North Shore player of the year, with an 81.

Thibert and senior Luke Ladd, who finished with a 5-over 77, led the Highlanders.

Thibert is normally the team’s No. 3 player, but he surged to near the top of the leaderboard with a 2-under 34 on the back nine that he capped with an eagle on No. 18 (par 4, 417 yards).

“I’m glad our whole team could go,” Thibert said. “We’re a team of seniors, so it’s awesome to see them have another shot at state. I’m glad we could do it as a team.”

Kettle Moraine entered the season tasked with replacing three seniors who led it to the state title last year. It earned a return engagement thanks to firepower at the top of the lineup. Koenig (74), sophomore Spencer Stuke (78) and senior Mason Frohna (79) broke 80. The Lasers’ fourth score was an 82 by sophomore Cole Ropicky.

They combined to give the Lasers the chance to defend their title … and provided their coach a moment to breathe a sigh of relief.

“We definitely want to show well and we want to win. Today will help us, believe that,” Sams said. “It was tight today.”

