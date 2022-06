(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Carousel is certainly known as one of the biggest musicals ever written. It’s really an American Opera.”. The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center will be putting on that “American Opera”, as Justin Fortunato referred to it, this month in Midland. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel will be presented on two weekends, from June 17-19 and June 24-26 at the theater in Midland. Fortunato spoke with Matt Drzik on the June 3 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview the upcoming show.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO