AAA: Crude Oil Rises to $115 per Barrel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are stable in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.701 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.701. Average price during the week of May 23, 2022 $4.700. Average price during the week of June 1,...

House Majority Policy Committee Hearings to Examine Cause, Impact of Growing Inflation, Causer Says

(Harrisburg, pa.) As workers, families and employers struggle under the weight of nationwide inflation, House Majority Policy Committee Chairman Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) announced the committee will hold a series of hearings this month that will examine the cause and effect of inflation-induced cost increases. “People are seeing sticker shock every...
HARRISBURG, PA
Sewickley Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 51 Closure this Weekend in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the ramp from the Sewickley Bridge (Route 4025) to northbound Route 51 in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday night, June 3 through Monday morning, June 6 weather permitting. The ramp that carries traffic from the Sewickley...
SEWICKLEY, PA
Pa. Court Orders Contested Ballots Counted in Senate Primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court is agreeing in a ballot-counting lawsuit with the campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the decision, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer ordered counties Thursday night to count the ballots in question. However, her decision could be reversed, depending on what the U.S. Supreme Court does in the coming days on a separate case. McCormick and Oz are in the midst of a statewide recount over a margin of roughly 900 votes separating them in the May 17 primary.
HARRISBURG, PA
McKees Rocks Man Sentenced to 4 1/2 Years in Federal Prison

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Allegheny County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 54 months’ imprisonment and 3 years of federal supervised release on his conviction for violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday. United States District Judge Robert J. Colville...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Mastriano Willing to Talk to Jan. 6 Committee, Spoke to FBI

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster File Photo) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, has offered to sit for a voluntary interview with the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano’s lawyer said Thursday that Mastriano already was interviewed by FBI agents last year about the Capitol attack. Mastriano was seen outside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection and was in regular communication with then-President Donald Trump as Trump sought to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Mastriano’s lawyer says Mastriano told the FBI he didn’t know about any coordination behind the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Mastriano is a state senator and won the GOP nomination for governor last month.
HARRISBURG, PA
Report: PA Special Education Funding Leaves Students Behind

(Photo provided with release) As the number of Pennsylvania students with disabilities rises, a new report says the share of state education funding has declined. Education advocates say state lawmakers can use this year’s budget surplus to support the students. In 2008, Pennsylvania contributed close to one third of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

