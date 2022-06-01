Officer safely relocates snake for Bartlesville resident

DEWEY, Okla. — Two men are facing copper theft charges after they were found with copper from a Dewey business, according to Washington County court records. Kelly Mailcoat, 51, of Dewey and Kristopher Chapman, 37, of Bartlesville were charged on June 1 with felony intent to steal copper and felony possession of stolen copper after prosecutors allege they went to Cornerstone Electric in Dewey and removed some copper, wire cable and tubing from the business, according to an affidavit.

DEWEY, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO