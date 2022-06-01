Officer safely relocates snake for Bartlesville resident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville police and fire department are better equipped to handle mass casualty situation after they were gifted mass casualty triage kits by two local non-profit organizations on Thursday. The Project Tribute Foundation and the Play for Burk Foundation provided the fire department with 22...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This evening, an armed woman and deputies from Rogers County Sheriff's Office were in a standoff in Inola near East 620 Road and South 4220 Road. The woman had weapons inside her house and was said to be intoxicated. Authorities say the woman kicked a...
DEWEY, Okla. — Two men are facing copper theft charges after they were found with copper from a Dewey business, according to Washington County court records. Kelly Mailcoat, 51, of Dewey and Kristopher Chapman, 37, of Bartlesville were charged on June 1 with felony intent to steal copper and felony possession of stolen copper after prosecutors allege they went to Cornerstone Electric in Dewey and removed some copper, wire cable and tubing from the business, according to an affidavit.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An anonymous tip submitted to the Tulsa Crime Stoppers allowed and assisted the Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Unit confiscate 16 guns. Around 10 a.m. this morning, TPD served a search warrant to a west Tulsa home. Officers arrested Blane Roski, and confiscated his 16...
TAFT, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified a ninth victim in a shooting at a Memorial Day festival last weekend. Authorities said a 19-year-old woman was brought from the scene to a hospital in Tulsa, where she remains in stable condition. Authorities said multiple suspects...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ardmore, Okla., native Billy Turner finally came home on Saturday to be buried at the Oklahoma State Veterans Cemetery. Turner was a Seaman First Class who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Turner was given numerous...
MOORE, Okla. — Members of a church in Moore took to the sidewalks Thursday to offer drive-thru prayer for anyone passing by in their cars. "Both of my kids, years ago, were born at St. Francis Hospital and were there at those buildings at the hospital often," said Greg Garvie, pastor at Riverlife Church of God.
Muskogee mayor was neighbors with Tulsa shooting suspect. The mayor of Muskogee didn’t know his neighbor but waved at him just a few days before he killed four people in Tulsa. Watch video above for more information!
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The moment Rich Richers found out that a mutual friend of his, Erica Evans-Jimenez, had suddenly passed away his first thought was, “What did her husband Michael Jimenez do to her?”. Evans-Jimenez’s close circle of friends knew that she had been desperately working on leaving...
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee man is charged with exposing himself to a woman before hunting her with a bow and arrow. Police say last week Marcus Masterson, 44, was in a car with the victim in a gas station parking lot when he allegedly exposed himself to her, according to court documents.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department (MPD) is investigating a possible bomb inside a north Tulsa residence. MPD released a statement, saying Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they received information that the Saint Francis shooter may have left a bomb at this residence. At this time, MPD has...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mythic Press is offering a shirt to benefit the families of the victims of the St. Francis shooting that took the lives of four people. The store partnered with St. Francis and 918 Crime Stoppers to offer the pink t-shirts. The store says $12 from every shirt sold will go towards the St. Francis Strong fund.
Two females were captured on video stealing campaign signs belonging to District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones. The video footage is captured directly in front of the Barnsdall car wash and they are shown getting out of a white SUV. District Attorney Mike Fisher asks that if you...
Four victims have been identified from a mass shooting at a Tulsa doctor's office Wednesday afternoon that also claimed the life of the suspect, police said. Tulsa Police said Michael Louis killed four people and then himself on the second floor of the Natalie Medical building at the Saint Francis campus. TPD identified the victims as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, and William Love.
TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority announced that the public can now register for hunts online as it begins opening up some of its Ottawa County properties this fall. The registration period will run from June 1 through July 31. Hunters can access the online registration...
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) identified an additional victim in the Taft Memorial Weekend shooting. OSBI said the victim is a 19-year-old woman was taken from the scene in Taft to a hospital in Tulsa. She remains in the hospital and is in stable...
People suffering from chronic pain feel trapped and angry, conditions for acting out. Physicians are also frustrated when they are unable to meet a patient's needs. We are not trained in the correct approach. The responsibility for the Tulsa shooting lies with the business of medicine, which has minimized the...
Comments / 0