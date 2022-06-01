ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentone, TX

DPS: 6 dead, 4 injured after crash in West Texas

By Andrea Payne
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ky1S2_0fwodt6A00

LOVING COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A two-vehicle crash left six people dead and four people injured on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reported the crash took place at 6:00 a.m. on County Road 300 at Ranch to Market Road 652, about 21 miles north of Mentone.

According to DPS, a Toyota pickup truck slammed into a Ford F-250 pickup. The crash sent the Toyota traveling through the intersection and crashing into a utility pole. The Ford came to a stop in a north barrow ditch.

Four passengers from the Toyota — Leoncio Tavera-Trejo, Marco Antonio Tavera-Trejo, Ernestro Lugo, and Efrain Cruz-Camacho— were pronounced dead on the scene.

Christopher Villarreal and Alejandro Diaz were also pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPS.

Oscar Rico was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock and listed under critical condition. Juvenal Segura also transported to UMC and listed under stable condition.

Two passengers from the Ford were taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. DPS said Cruz Hernandez Rubiel, 22, was in serious condition. Gustavo Villarreal, 30, was listed under stable condition.

The speed limit was listed as 70 miles per hour and the road conditions were dry and clear, according to the crash report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Mentone, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland community mourning loss of young motorcycle rider

One Midland community is mourning after a young man was killed in a crash. Montezuma Sheriff Deputies said last Wednesday, May 25th, 20-year-old Travis Beeson was riding his motorcycle in Cortez, Colorado when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries two days later. Beeson […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged with assaulting girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her girlfriend. Rebecca Warrington, 39, has been charged with Assault.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6900 block of Cross B Road to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tipster recognizes tattoos, helps OPD identify burglar

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store late last month. 28-year-old Bret Michael Asencio has been charged with burglary.  According to an affidavit, on May 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Envios Mi Tierra located at 610 N County Road West to investigate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Friends, family hurting after shooting death of loved one

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one who was shot and killed Sunday morning. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Erika Pena from Odessa. Odessa Police said she died after of a gunshot wound to her torso. Erika’s loved ones spoke about the loss […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#West Texas#Ford F 250#Traffic Accident#Dps#University Medical Center#Umc#Medical Center Hospital
KWTX

American Alligator spotted in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park regarding an American Alligator being on the property. The complainant found the alligator under his car. Deputy Rodriguez responded and the Alligator was safely...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages.  According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught […]
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Two Strongest Earthquakes Happened Near Midland/Odessa Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of choking ex after forcing his way into her home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her. Delton Djuan Jackson, 31, has been charged with burglary, assault by strangulation, and interfering with an emergency call.  According to an affidavit, on May 31, a woman called 911 to report an […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC Big 2 News

Suspects in home invasion arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested late last month in connection with a home invasion and burglary that left one Odessa man handcuffed to a bed for hours. Russell Vanover, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, Failure to Identify,  Parole Violation, and Possession. Jose Yanez, 36, has […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Top 10 Worst Cities To Live in Texas

3. Donna - Located about 10 miles east of McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley. 4. Galveston - Located about 45 miles south of Houston. 5. Mercedes - Located about 5 miles east of Donna or 15 miles east of McAllen. 6. Vidor - Located in the Golden Triangle just...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy