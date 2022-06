Dallas (WBAP/.KLIF) – Dallas Police are looking for the perpetrators of a two week crime spree that targeted Pollo Regio franchise restaurants in Dallas and The Colony. The robber, or robbers, broke into at least three of the restaurants during the early morning hours of May 16, May 18, and May 27. They used sledgehammers and pry bars to break into the store safes, getting away with an estimated $22,000 in total. To this point no arrests have been made.

