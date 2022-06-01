ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Keem Announces Europe The Melodic Blue Tour Dates

By Shawn Grant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby Keem has announced a two-city European tour for next month, with stops in Berlin and Paris. The news follows his incredible, sold-out 28-city...

Comments / 0

50th Anniversary of ‘The Godfather’ Celebrated in New Shoe Palace Collection

Shoe Palace has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products once again to create an apparel collection inspired by Paramount Pictures‘ The Godfather. T-shirts, crew sweatshirts, hoodies, and shorts are all exclusive to Shoe Palace. The collection is limited and scheduled to coincide with The Godfather’s 50th-anniversary celebration. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Think pink: unusual rosé to enjoy in the sunshine

Ramón Bilbao Rosado, Rioja, Spain 2021 (£8, Tesco) Given that it now accounts for more than 11% of all the wine consumed around the world each year, you might think we wine writers should talk about rosé wine a little more often. Properly represented, at least one in ten of the bottles we recommend should be pink; in reality (at least in these pages) it’s more like one in a hundred. Why is that? To me it’s to do with the stylistic parameters of rosé wine: the distance between the two extremes of the rosé spectrum is so much narrower than the equivalent in red and white, which makes it much harder to write about. But it also has something to do with rosé’s being so tied to a season: the fact that a beaded bottle of pastel-shaded, delicately strawberry-scented rosado, such as Ramón Bilbao’s pristine example, is precisely 1,000% more attractive when the sun is out.
DRINKS
XXXTentacion’s ‘Look at Me: The Album’ Set for June 10 Release

Look At Me: The Album by XXXTentacion is set to release on June 10. The 25-song audio experience arrives alongside the film and features 11 of X’s earliest songs on streaming services for the first time. In addition, 13 of his most loved songs will be featured. “True Love” will be also a part of the release.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; ‘Spider-Man’ leads noms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” snag some trophies. The 2021 sensation enters the show as the leading nominee with seven. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, “No Way Home” was the biggest film of the year and a fan favorite, though it was largely overlooked by the major awards shows.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Game’s New Album ‘Drillmatic’ Will Have 30 Songs

The Game has been in the news lately, doubling down on his lyrical abilities. He’s even went as far as saying that he could out-duel Eminem in a Verzuz battle. That Verzuz battle is probably not happening, but the Game’s bars will still be on display on June 17th when he drops his new album. On his Instagram, The Game revealed Drillmatic would include 30 songs across two sides, Mind and Heart.
MUSIC
New Prince Mural To Be Unveiled In Minneapolis Thursday Night

The Purple one now reigns over downtown Minneapolis! A mural of international icon, Prince. will be unveiled Thursday night in downtown Minneapolis at a Purple Block Party. The massive 100-foot tall art display honors the late iconic entertainer. The artwork depicts portraits taken of Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson at three separate points in his career. It sits at 1st Avenue and 8th Street, on the side by Target.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CyHi Releases New Four-Song Project ‘EGOT the EP’

CyHi‘s long-awaited four-song EP, EGOT the EP, was released via his new label EGOT Records, distributed by EMPIRE. Guest appearances from Jacquees, Big Bank Black, and newcomer Baby Rose appear on the EP, featuring production from Edsclusive, Bongo ByTheWay, Go Grizzly, Tane Runo, and others. CyHi’s first official release in nearly five years is a four-song EP.
MUSIC
RunDisney Celebrates Global Running Day With Infamous Marathon Weekend

Ever dream of running a marathon in picturesque scenery?. Did you know Disney offers a year-round series of races for runners of all levels? RunDisney, one of the largest race organizers in the United States, offers races for all levels – from 5Ks to a marathon, plus a health and fitness expo at all race weekends featuring guest speakers, product demonstrations and official race merchandise exclusively available at runDisney races. The races take place throughout Walt Disney World Resort with the race routes running through various Disney theme parks, providing a magical backdrop for runners.
MUSIC
VORY Delivers New Album ‘Lost Souls’ Feat. Kanye West, BLEU, Nav and More

VORY’s new album, Lost Souls, is now available via Dream Chasers Records/Universal Music Group and features collaborations with Kanye West, Nav, BLEU, Landstrip Chip, Beam, and a special appearance from media figure Wallo267. Lost Souls shows VORY at his most vulnerable and contemplative, touching on anything from anxiety to...
MUSIC
Jim Jones and Migos “Set The Trends” With New Groundbreaking NFT Video

Watch We Set The Trends and travel into the metaverse in this masterful video directed by EddieVisual (BAYC#4524) and Yasha Gruben (Grammy Nominated Director), as we bounce between eclectic digital worlds. This collaborative project features 15 incredible visual artists of wildly different styles, and is nothing short of impressive. The...
CELEBRITIES
Love Keyyz Releases Sophomore Album ‘I Could Be Dreaming’

Fresh off of the heels of the release of her single and music video, “Life Worth Living,” Love Keyyz drops her highly anticipated sophomore album, “I Could Be Dreaming.” The powerful love song, “Life Worth Living,” appears on her new album. “I Could Be Dreaming” takes you on an 11-track journey into the stages of love gone bad, starting with the cinematic “Never Thought” and ending with the Neo-Soul “P.A.N.”
MUSIC
Pusha T Declares ‘It’s Almost Dry’ The Best Rap Album Of 2022

We’re already halfway through 2022, and so far, this has been a pretty exciting year for rap music. Lists have already begun to come out of the best albums of the year so far, and there are two albums that people have universally considered for that top spot: Pusha-T’s It’s Almost Dry and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

