Baby Keem Announces Europe The Melodic Blue Tour Dates

Ramón Bilbao Rosado, Rioja, Spain 2021 (£8, Tesco) Given that it now accounts for more than 11% of all the wine consumed around the world each year, you might think we wine writers should talk about rosé wine a little more often. Properly represented, at least one in ten of the bottles we recommend should be pink; in reality (at least in these pages) it’s more like one in a hundred. Why is that? To me it’s to do with the stylistic parameters of rosé wine: the distance between the two extremes of the rosé spectrum is so much narrower than the equivalent in red and white, which makes it much harder to write about. But it also has something to do with rosé’s being so tied to a season: the fact that a beaded bottle of pastel-shaded, delicately strawberry-scented rosado, such as Ramón Bilbao’s pristine example, is precisely 1,000% more attractive when the sun is out.

