ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Xbox Update Finally Gives Players Feature They've Been Waiting For

By Kate Harrold
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xbox fans are in a nice little position right now. The Series X/S console shortage seems to have drawn to a close, and Game Pass continues to offer a range of incredible titles. In case you missed it, Assassin’s Creed: Origins is set to join the Game Pass line up very...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Video Game#Ui#Xbox System Update#Xbox Engineering
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 6 New Games Releasing in June

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be launching on Xbox Game Pass in the early portion of June 2022. To kick off every month, Microsoft tends to announce a slew of titles that will soon be heading to the subscription platform. For June, this trend has proven to be no different, although Microsoft might still be hiding some bigger surprises related to Game Pass for the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Save $500 on this Sony OLED TV at Best Buy today

Sony TVs are rarely discounted because they’re always in high demand because they come from such a great brand. That’s why we’re excited to see the truly excellent 55-inch Sony A80J OLED 4K TV on sale at Best Buy. Normally priced at $1,700, it’s down to just $1,200 right now at Best Buy, sweeping in as one of the best TV deals around. As we said, Sony TV deals aren’t usually this fantastic because — simply put — Sony doesn’t have to worry about price cuts or steering away from expensive prices to sell its TVs. That means you really don’t want to miss out on this rare bargain. It’s a fantastic way of enhancing your viewing experience.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
CNET

The Life-Changing Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T

I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
COMPUTERS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Jason Momoa Amber Heard Nicole Kidman Patrick Wilson Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Aquaman...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Slips Sneaky Rick & Morty Easter Egg Into Season Four

The worlds of Stranger Things and Rick & Morty have become two of the biggest within the world of pop culture, with the former releasing the first episodes of its fourth season on Netflix recently and 2022 set to see the arrival of the sixth season of the Adult Swim series focused on the Smtih family. Now, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a possible link between the two beloved franchises, as the story of Hawkins seems to have a mad scientist of its own living within the borders of the small town plagued by the creatures spawning from the Upside Down.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Revealed

The release date of the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 has finally been revealed by Disney+. The second season of The Bad Batch will be arriving on the streaming platform on September 28, according to the banner on the Disney+ homepage. We’ve known for quite a while...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

June Xbox Update Lets You View Secret Achievements

Achievement enthusiasts will love that their hobby just got a lot easier. This is because, after a new Xbox update, you’ll be able to view secret achievements from wherever you are playing an Xbox game. Before, the console would let you know an achievement was secret, but you’d have to search online to figure out what it was. But starting this month, you can choose to reveal secret achievements, according to a new Xbox Wire blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 4' Is Free To Download And Keep For A Limited Time

The excellent Far Cry 4 will be free to download and keep in the next few weeks, and it's definitely worth a look - if only to remind yourself of what was arguably the last really good Far Cry game before its formulaic approach to open-world design really started to outstay its welcome.
FIFA
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
FIFA
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 drop to a new record-low price

Samsung fans looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds can get a couple of the company's latest models for less. Amazon has the Galaxy Buds 2 in graphite and olive at the lowest price we've seen — just $95, which is $55 off their usual rate. If you prefer earbuds with a more power and perks, the Galaxy Buds Pro in phantom violet are also down to a new low of $120, which is $80 off their normal price.
ELECTRONICS
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy