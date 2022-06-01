ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Pride kicks off, month full of events planned

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Cincinnati is kicking off Pride Month today!

Due to the pandemic, the 2022 celebrations will be the first year Cincinnati Pride has been held at its full scale since 2019.

Events begin with a flag raising ceremony and block party outside City Hall at 3:30 p.m. This year’s flag was donated by the city’s newly established groups mandated to support the LGBTQ community.

To further celebrate Pride, there will be various Pride shows, parties, workout classes and more throughout the Tri-State in June.

Cincinnati Pride officials said the month is an important way to promote inclusion and acceptance.

Cincinnati’s pride parade and festival will be held on June 25. The parade begins around 11 a.m. and travels from 7th Street and Plum, down Vine Street and ends at the festival's location at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove. Both the parade and festival draw roughly 100,000 attendees each year.

Organizers said it has been isolating to lose the event, especially during the pandemic.

“There's a great number of people in our community that don't necessarily have like an outlet or a larger LGBTQ community to connect with,” said Benjamin Morano, Cincinnati Pride President. “The festival and the parade give those people an opportunity each year to come and feel like they are amongst their friends and family, and in a place that they actually feel included in.”

If you're interested in more events to celebrate Pride, you can find a list of Tri-State events here.

