MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The search for a person in Lake Michigan came to a sad end shortly before 6 P.M. when a body was recovered off the shore of Manitowoc. Police tell us a person in the water was reported at about 12:45 Friday afternoon. A news release says the initial call was for a male struggling to swim in the lake off Maritime Drive. Manitowoc Fire and Rescue deployed two watercraft and was assisted by the Manitowoc County Dive Team, U.S. Coast Guard, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO