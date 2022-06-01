ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Jeter Finally Joins Twitter And His First Tweet Is A Hit

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter joined Twitter on Tuesday ― and he connected immediately with a funny first tweet.

The Hall of Famer began by sharing a 2014 tweet from someone who wrote “Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now.”

Check out the Captain’s response:

“Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses,” he cracked.

So, let it be recorded that Jeter officially posted at 9:32 a.m. and got his first hit right out of the box. But he was still well short of the 3,465 hits he collected in his playing career.

Something tells us the 47-year-old former Miami Marlins CEO was coached for his Twitter premiere.

On his first day, he promoted an upcoming ESPN documentary about him ...

Read fan tweets about him in a fun video ...

... And came through with a clutch signoff.

Welcome to Twitter, Captain.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

