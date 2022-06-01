Eastfield, Herkimer To Square Off For JUCO D-III Championship

The stage is now set for the championship game of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division III World Series, being held this week at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park.

Dallas-Eastfield (TX) dumped No. 1 seed Caldwell Tech (NC) 11-1 Tuesday night in the finals of the loser’s bracket, leaving only two teams remaining in the eight-team World Series Field.

No. 6 seeded Herkimer College of New York is the only unbeaten team in the field, and they will take on Dallas-Eastfield Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the title tilt. Should Eastfield win, a second game will need to be played on Thursday night at 7 p.m. to determine the champ.

Eastfield, the No. 5 seed, got their big bats working in the fourth inning against Caldwell, scoring three times and breaking a scoreless duel. The runs kept coming for the Harvester Bees in the fifth when they tallied five runs, and they put the game away by virtue of the 10-run rule when they got three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 11-1 and end the contest.

The Texas squad got a strong pitching performance from Nathan McKissick, who went all six innings and allowed Caldwell only three base hits while striking out eight and walking three.

Eastfield took the 3-0 lead in the fourth on a RBI double from Chris Dickens, an RBI single by Jayden Morgan and a groundout by Hunter O’shea.

They basically put the game away with the big fifth inning. Dickens had the key hit in the inning, a two-run single through the right side.

Caldwell got a run back in the top of the sixth on a walk to Kayl Ratliff, a single by Tyler Bradley, with Ratliff scoring on a throwing error by the Bees.

But the game ended in the bottom of the sixth when a single by Dickens allowed the 11th run to cross the plate.

Dickens went 4-for-4 at the plate and knocked in four runs for Eastfield. Hayden Setzer had a double for one of the three hits for Caldwell, who finishes their season at 49-9.

Caldwell had advanced to the second game Tuesday night by downing St. Cloud Tech (MN) 4-0 earlier in the day and eliminating St. Cloud, who finishes with a 26-13 record.

Pitching was again key for the winning Cobras. Will Westbrook came on to relieve starter Steven Smith in the second inning and got the pitching victory, hurling scoreless ball while scattering six hits.

St. Cloud pitcher Dylan Haskamp kept Caldwell’s bats at bay until running into problems in the seventh, when Caldwell plated a pair of runs to break the scoreless game. Ratliff brought in the first run by lofting a sacrifice fly to left that scored Setzer. A two-out double by Steven Smith plated the second run to give the Cobras a 2-0 edge.

They got two more insurance runs in the eighth on a two-run double by Setzer, who had two hits in the contest along with Breon Ismael and Tyler Bradley. Joel Rivera had two hits for St. Cloud.