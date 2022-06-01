ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Prep SB & BB, June 1

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be Marist Catholic and Cascade for the 2022 OSAA 4A State Softball Championships Saturday, June 4, Jane Sanders Stadium, Eugene. Marist Catholic downed visiting...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

OSAA SB & BB Championships, June 3

The final blue trophies of the 2021/22 prep sport season will be awarded Saturday as the OSAA holds its State Baseball & Softball Championships Friday & Saturday in the Willamette Valley. Baseball is taking place at Volcano Stadium, Keizer/Salem while softball is at Jane Sanders Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene. At the baseball site: 6A Canby & West Linn Saturday, 5p; 5A Crescent Valley & Lebanon Saturday, 10a; 4A La Grande & Hidden Valley Saturday, 1:30p; 3A Santiam Christian & So. Umpqua Friday, 1:30p; and, 2A/1A Kennedy & Umpqua Valley Christian Friday, 5p. At the softball site: 6A Oregon City & Tigard Saturday, 5p; 5A Wilsonville & Pendleton/Griswold Saturday, 11a; 4A Cascade & Marist Catholic Saturday, 2p; 3A Burns & Yamhill-Carlton Friday, 5p; and, 2A/1A Lakeview & Grant Union/Prairie City Friday, 2p.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

OSU SB & BB, June 3

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oregon State softball team dropped its first game of the Women’s College World Series Thursday evening, as the Beavers fell to No. 14 Florida 7-1. With the defeat, the Beavers will now play in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. PT Friday evening. OSU...
CORVALLIS, OR
oregontoday.net

NBHS Parade of Champions, June 2

City of North Bend release – North Benders near and far are invited to show their Bulldog spirit and pride as the community comes together for the North Bend High School State Competitors Parade. Every North Bend Bulldog that qualified and participated in state competition this year – from athletics to extracurricular activities — will join in the celebratory parade on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Participants will line up in the back parking lot of the North Bend High School at 12:30 pm. The parade will commence at 1:00 pm and will take the following route:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
La Grande, OR
Sports
City
Stayton, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Education
Stayton, OR
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Eugene, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
Stayton, OR
Education
La Grande, OR
Education
City
Lebanon, OR
City
Keizer, OR
AccuWeather

Seattle could pick up nearly a month's worth of rain in 3 days

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say dry weather will be hard to come by in this part of the nation through Sunday. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain, and the same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Sanders
beachconnection.net

Surreal Science, Oddities Found Between Florence and Yachats on Central Oregon Coast

(Yachats, Oregon) – Anyway you cut it, you're always going to find something new on the coastline if you know how to look. That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
ijpr.org

Oregonians asked to turn off lights as millions of migrating birds head north

During migration season, millions of birds fly though Oregon as they head north for the summer. “We’re talking about songbirds, we’re talking about waterfowl, we’re talking about birds of prey,” said Portland Audubon Society conservation director Bob Sallinger. Most of their journey happens after the sun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep Sb Bb#Osaa#State Softball#3a
pdxmonthly.com

The 12 Best Breakfasts in Portland

The city’s culinary creativity extends to morning hours, too. An omelet gets swirled in a tornado-like shape over Spam fried rice; a fried egg sandwich is spiced up with local Aardvark sauce; and a Vietnamese noodle soup, obscure in most of its home country, charms with its chewy noodles and crisp crackers.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: In Waldport, A Vintage, Hand-Built A-Frame Cabin for $349,900

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a family's beloved A-frame coastal cabin hits the market. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance at event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest. TEDx took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. The TED Foundation is a...
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

OHA report, June 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,815 new, 769,081 total; Deaths: 5 new, 7,644 total; Hospitalized: 307, 8 more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 2, 2022 – New cases: 51; Active cases: 264; Hospitalizations:8; New deaths: 1, 154 total; Total cases: 11,186.
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy