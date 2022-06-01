Prep SB & BB, June 1

The final blue trophies of the 2021/22 prep sport season will be awarded Saturday as the OSAA holds its State Baseball & Softball Championships Friday & Saturday in the Willamette Valley. Baseball is taking place at Volcano Stadium, Keizer/Salem while softball is at Jane Sanders Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene. At the baseball site: 6A Canby & West Linn Saturday, 5p; 5A Crescent Valley & Lebanon Saturday, 10a; 4A La Grande & Hidden Valley Saturday, 1:30p; 3A Santiam Christian & So. Umpqua Friday, 1:30p; and, 2A/1A Kennedy & Umpqua Valley Christian Friday, 5p. At the softball site: 6A Oregon City & Tigard Saturday, 5p; 5A Wilsonville & Pendleton/Griswold Saturday, 11a; 4A Cascade & Marist Catholic Saturday, 2p; 3A Burns & Yamhill-Carlton Friday, 5p; and, 2A/1A Lakeview & Grant Union/Prairie City Friday, 2p.
