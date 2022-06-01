ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penngrove, CA

Natural Bridges Death, June 1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 56-year old California man fell to his death at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint in...

SFGate

Penngrove Man Falls To His Death During Hike In Oregon

A Sonoma County resident from Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office. Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said. Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The Sheriff's Office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues due to its beautiful draw but deceptive dangers.
PENNGROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Threat of violence leads to early last call at Petaluma bars

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) -- A threat made by a disgruntled patron against a popular downtown Petaluma bar triggered the closure of several nearby establishments on Friday night.Petaluma Police said officers responded to a call from the staff at the Roaring Donkey in the 100 block of Kentucky St. at at 11:39 p.m.Staff members told police reported that a Hispanic male with tattoos in a white t-shirt had made a statement that he was going to shoot up the establishment.The suspect had left the area before the police arrived and none of the staff saw the man with a firearm, police said. But since the threat was considered credible, out of an abundance of caution, several local bars decided to close early for the evening. Police have stepped up patrols in the area and continue to search for the man who is wanted for making felony criminal threats. The investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released if they become available. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707)778-4372. 
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Revolver Found After Group Fight in Santa Rosa

A fight in Santa Rosa leads to three arrests for firearm related charges. On Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported fight involving several people on the 2600-block of McBride Lane. They found three subjects involved in the fight in a car. The suspects started throwing objects at officers. While the suspects were being detained and removed from the vehicle, officers found a revolver that wasn’t registered to any of them. Initially, officers thought that one of the suspects had been shot, but that was not the case. All three suspects were determined to have started the fight and were arrested on several firearm related charges. One was also charged for possession of a controlled substance though police haven’t said what the substance was.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Sonoma County Sheriff Advises Three Things to Prepare for Wildfires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man suspected of prowling in Petaluma neighborhood arrested

PETALUMA – A Santa Rosa man suspected in multiple prowling incidents in a Petaluma neighborhood in the last two weeks has been arrested, police said.According to officers, the suspect is connected to at least four incidents on Webster Street. On the afternoon of May 18, a caller told police that the suspect walked into her backyard. Police said the suspect ran away after the caller slammed a door to get his attention.Two days later, officers were called to the same street after the suspect was discovered on the porch of a home next door to where the first incident took...
PETALUMA, CA
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Office: Probation search in Marin County reveals drugs, gun

Originally published as a Marin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 26th, around 3:30 PM, Detectives from the Marin County Coordination of Probation Enforcement Team (COPE) performed a probation search on Binford Rd in Novato. While contacting the individuals within the RV, they located Michael Felix, a 29 year old male on Marin County probation, within the RV.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Selling Drugs while on Post Prison Supervision, June 3

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford, Oregon man on post-prison supervision after a previous drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison for eluding law enforcement while in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Vincent Russell Jacobo, 38, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on December 31, 2020, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in Medford when he observed a black sedan driving toward him at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and the deputy terminated the pursuit. A short time later, the deputy located the vehicle in a ditch and observed Jacobo attempting to crawl out the back window. Authorities arrested Jacobo and located a gram of heroin, two cell phones, and $1,500 on his person. Later, detectives from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team (MADGE) searched Jacobo’s vehicle and located more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, a loaded pistol, and drug packaging material. At the time of the incident, Jacobo had recently been released from state prison after convictions for drug trafficking and other felonies. On January 28, 2021, Jacobo was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on February 1, 2022, he was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On February 28, 2022, Jacobo waived indictment and pleaded guilty.
MEDFORD, OR
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hate crime charge for California woman in Starbucks attack

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Bay Area prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old woman with a hate crime after she hurled racist epithets at a Starbucks manager and struck a customer several times. The woman was arraigned in Santa Clara County Thursday and faces jail time if convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime, the The post Hate crime charge for California woman in Starbucks attack appeared first on KION546.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Sears Fire stopped in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – 4:39 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit stopped forward progress on the brush fire yesterday. The cause is still under investigation. 12:05 p.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting via tweet the fire is now 15 acres, but is 20% contained 11:26 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa […]
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

OHA report, June 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,815 new, 769,081 total; Deaths: 5 new, 7,644 total; Hospitalized: 307, 8 more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 2, 2022 – New cases: 51; Active cases: 264; Hospitalizations:8; New deaths: 1, 154 total; Total cases: 11,186.
COOS COUNTY, OR
ksro.com

Sonoma County Back in High Risk Covid Category

Sonoma County is back in the CDC’s high community level for COVID-19 transmission. Thirteen counties in California were bumped into the high-risk category on Thursday, including Marin, Mendocino and Napa Counties as well. That means the CDC is urging people in those counties to wear masks indoors again. But, a spokesperson says Sonoma County is not considering a new indoor mask mandate at this time.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Casualty Head-On Crash Near Antioch

Accident on Highway 160 Kills One Driver and Injures Four People. A head-on crash north of Antioch involving two vehicles resulted in a fatality and four injuries. Drunk driving was believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident occurred on May 29 as a San Ramon man, 38, in a Mazda, was traveling at high speed along southbound Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Passengers in the vehicle included three minors, a teenage girl and two small boys, neither of which were in car seats or wearing restraints.
ANTIOCH, CA

