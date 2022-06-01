Video shows gunman opening fire into crowded Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 15 people were were injured in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday evening. Amid the gun violence, several communities were demanding peace. Among them was the family of Hadiya Pendleton, just days after what would have been her 25th birthday. The Pendeltons are set to throw the first pitch at Sunday's Chicago Cubs game. "I wish I could turn all this back in to bring her back," said Nathaniel Pendleton. Saturday morning in Hadiya Pendleton Park, which is named for the beautiful 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Kenwood Park more than nine years ago, Cleopatra...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO