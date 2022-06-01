China will hike credit quota for policy banks to support infrastructure - state media

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said on Wednesday that it will increase the credit quota for policy banks by 800 billion yuan ($120 billion) for them to support infrastructure construction, according to state TV.

In a routine meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the State Council urged officials to follow up on the new package of stimulus measures announced earlier and step up help to people whose jobs and income have been affected by COVID curbs, China Central Television reported. ($1 = 6.6855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)