NO WAIT WEATHER – Houston’s Warmest Mays

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – We spend so much time and money trying to protect our homes from natural disasters or fleeing from our homes when we no longer feel safe. RSG3D is an innovative company with a solution… they are building energy efficient and weather resilient homes. Freeing homeowners from the worries of wildfires, flooding, and hurricane force winds. I made my way out to Houston’s second build by this company. It is undergoing construction right now in the Meyerland community… builders allowed me to get an inside glimpse of what makes these homes so strong.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO