ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER – Houston’s Warmest Mays

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Adam Krueger has...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Houston weather: slim rain chance, then a hot and dry stretch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than some spotty showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, our weather looks to be mainly dry and quite hot for several days. In fact, Houston will soon experience its hottest stretch so far this year. Slight rain chance: a disturbance (click for radar) is...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Preparing your home for hurricane season

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane officially starts in June. It’s important to make sure that your house is prepared to withstand any storm. Researchers at the insurance institute for business & home safety (ibhs) are sharing important tips for how to strengthen and prepare homes to withstand these events.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Technology behind weather resilient homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – We spend so much time and money trying to protect our homes from natural disasters or fleeing from our homes when we no longer feel safe. RSG3D is an innovative company with a solution… they are building energy efficient and weather resilient homes. Freeing homeowners from the worries of wildfires, flooding, and hurricane force winds. I made my way out to Houston’s second build by this company. It is undergoing construction right now in the Meyerland community… builders allowed me to get an inside glimpse of what makes these homes so strong.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston Happens – LIVE at the Houston Tattoo Arts Festival

HOUSTON (KIAH) We made it to Friday and Maggie is live at the Houston Tattoo Arts Festival that kicks off today at NRG stadium. The Festival starts Friday, June 3rd and run till Sunday, June 5th. We will show you all the latest tattoo art and speak to artist from...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
cw39.com

Houston Zoo to open a new GONZO247 mural exhibit

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Zoo is continuing to celebrate its centennial year by kicking off a summer mural series highlighting its history of local and global wildlife-saving work. The Zoo collaborated with artist GONZO247 and Houston Parks and Recreation Department to unveil the first completed mural at Tuffly Park featuring...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Popular restaurant hosting Uvalde fundraiser in 30 Houston locations

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a way to help families in Uvalde, restaurant chains Checkers and Rally’s are making it easy for you to donate. On June 7th, they’re hosting a fundraiser at 30 of their Houston area locations to benefit affected families of the Robb Elementary school shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot to death in west Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police responded to a deadly shooting in west Houston on Friday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. near Beechnut Street and Club Creek Drive. When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Chick-fil-A invites you to volunteer at Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON (KIAH) Kicking off the start of summer, Chick-fil-A Houston will be restarting its “Summer Service Days” program as Team Members volunteer each Monday at the Houston Food Bank. Starting June 6 – July 25, Chick-fil-A Houston-area restaurants will be sorting, packing, and inspecting donated food in a...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Kiah#Cw39
cw39.com

Customers also being asked to be prepared for Hurricane season

HOUSTON (CW39) With energy demand to reach highs this summer, and with the start of Hurrican season now in full swing, Texas energy provider CenterPoint Energy announcing it’s ready to keep customers power on. The Company says it has an extensive Emergency Operations Plan in place. It’s also asking...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Amazon Doubles Disaster Relief Aid with 1 million items for Hurricane Season

HOUSTON (KIAH) Hurricane season has begun, and Amazon is doubling the scope of its disaster relief support and pre-positioning more than 1 million emergency relief items at its disaster relief hub in Atlanta to quickly respond to natural disasters in areas like Houston. The 1 million emergency relief items include...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cw39.com

Man dies after falling out of vehicle following altercation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after falling out of a car in north Houston. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning near Kelley Street and Irvington Boulevard. Houston police say an altercation took place at a gas station on Irvington. Officers believe the incident was over a possible automobile theft.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Search continues for suspect in deadly road rage shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities in Harris County are searching for a suspect who shot a killed a man on in what is being called a road rage incident on the Sam Houston Tollway in north Houston. The incident happened on Thursday morning at 11 a.m., when Harris County Sheriff’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

HISD, local law enforcement, local clergy promote end-of-year school safety

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Independent School District Police Department, Houston Police Department, and community ministers kicked off Project Safe Start 2022, a partnership to prevent crime and provide additional security for students and teachers as they close out the school year. Through the partnership, security is increased on and around...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Alleged drug dealer busted with meth and Xanax

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A woman accused of being a drug dealer is now in custody. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office said that during the course of the traffic stop, Stephanie Andrews was found to be in possession of 43.89 grams of methamphetamine and 3.69 grams of Xanax.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy