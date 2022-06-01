3D Investments LLC Acquires Tivoli Village

Vestar, the largest privately-held shopping center owner, developer and manager in the western United States, announces it has been selected by the privately-held Beverly Hills-based 3D Investments LLC to operate its recently acquired Tivoli Village, an open-air mixed-used lifestyle center in Las Vegas. The Restoration Hardware-anchored center, located at the corner of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive in the upscale western region of the Las Vegas valley, comprises nearly 670,000 square feet of Class A office, retail and restaurant space.

As third-party operators, Phoenix, Arizona-based Vestar is responsible for the implementation of the leasing, property management, operations, marketing, construction and tenant coordination strategies. Working with 3D Investments, it intends to build upon Tivoli Village’s existing roster of tenants by drawing a vibrant mix of new chef-driven and quick-service restaurant concepts as well as entertainment, fitness, wellness and lifestyle-focused venues to the center. While expanding its options, Vestar seeks to cater to clientele comprising local residents as well as out-of-town visitors staying at hotels along the Rampart Boulevard resort corridor. Additionally, plans are underway to refresh and modernize the lifestyle center with additional gathering areas and revamped event spaces.

“Tivoli Village is a truly special place and we are excited to bring our vast expertise to the property,” said Patrick McGinley, president of management services, Vestar in a statement. “For more than 30 years, we have operated successful retail and lifestyle environments that become the focal point of the communities they serve. Tivoli Village will be no different and we are honored to partner with 3D Investments as we work to implement the new vision for the center.”

The new onsite leadership team at Tivoli Village includes the following:

General manager Andrea Blue, who previously worked at Brookfield Properties where she led the team at Galleria at Sunset as general manager. Additionally, she also served as associate general manager for Fashion Show Las Vegas.

Sylvia Song, who served as marketing manager for Toll Brothers, director of marketing and communications for Sunrise Hospital and strategic marketing manager at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas.

William Campbell, who brings more than 20 years of leadership operations experience to his role as Tivoli Village’s director of operations. He oversees day-to-day operations and creates prosperous business relations with clients, employees, internal vendors and contractors.

Assistant general manager Emma Medina, who previously served as the property’s staff accountant.