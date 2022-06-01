ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Speciality, Independent Bookstore To Open At Best New Cultural Hot Spot, New Orleans Square

By Lisa Hay
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 3 days ago

Avantpop Bookstore, a locally owned specialty retail shop opens its doors on Saturday, June 4th at New Orleans Square.

Owners, Sugar and Shwa Laytart have been photojournalist-writing duos for over a decade. Having met through roller derby with a mutual love of oddities, over the years the two have cultivated a large collection of subversive, subculture, and banned books and art that they are now offering to other collectors who share the same curiosities and cravings.

Having spent years writing and creating for other publications, in 2019 the duo began publishing their own works through Avantpop Publishing, and now collaborate with other artists and writers to bring their independent works to the public.

The Avantpop Bookstore experience offers the reader a curated literary journey through genres such as counterculture, poetry, BIPOC & API, womxn’s studies, altered consciousness, art, music, activism, queer+, and otherworldly, as well as, Avantpop Publishing titles by local artists and writers. To complete the eclectic atmosphere, a variety of collectible shelf- and wall decor will be available for sale.

“We are a specialty store, so although we don’t cater to everyone, you can be sure that we meticulously hand-pick every item in our collection to surprise, delight, or educate a range of tastes. We open our doors with a vision to find new loving homes to appreciate the items that we have lovingly fostered. The Avantpop selection contains literary and art treasures not customarily found at a general bookstore. If you are curious about a piece of local literary culture, visit us at the Avantpop Bookstore. While you’re here, take a walk on the alternative side of Vegas and explore the neighboring businesses at New Orleans Square, you reading freak!” said the Laytart’s in a statement.

The store is located at 900 Karen Avenue, D-102 in New Orleans Square and is open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-7pm, beginning June 4th.

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Plaza Hotel and Casino to announce new transformation

Plaza Hotel and Casino transforming the iconic main street. On June 14th it's set to unveil four large-scale projects. One of those will include changes to its iconic dome which hotel reps say will be a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, and dining.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Places To Go, Things To Do In Las Vegas

Looking for something different to do over the weekend here in Las Vegas? Thursday morning, The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to come up with a list of secret “gems” that only locals know about. This meant to think outside the box, checkout the list that The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
963kklz.com

National ‘Donut’ Day…Get FREE Donuts

It’s National “Donut” Day today and The Mike & Carla Morning Show can tell you where to get your FREE donuts! The population in Los Angeles is going down, but we already know that here in Las Vegas because they all seem to be moving here!. Also,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

National Doughnut Day: Where To Get The Best Deals

Happy National Doughnut Day. Las Vegas is full of amazing offers and we don’t want you to miss out on the special occasion. From free doughnuts, merch deals and LIVE DJ’s… Nobody does it like Vegas doughnut shops. We highlighted a few doughnut hotspots that will make...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: Palms Casino Resort reopens in Las Vegas with a new owner, San Manuel Indian tribe

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the newly reopened Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. In 2021, Red Rock sold the resort for $650 million to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which reopened it on April 27, 2022. Under its new ownership, the Palms is the first Las Vegas resort to have a Native American owner. The casino-resort property reopened for business on April 27, 2022 after being closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Palms includes 703 rooms and a 94,065 sq ft casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans Square#Hot Spot#Independent Bookstores#Avantpop Bookstore#Sugar#Avantpop Publishing#Bipoc Api#Womxn
news3lv.com

National Doughnut Day: Where to celebrate around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, giving Americans everywhere an excuse to indulge in a delicious treat morning, noon or night. The name "doughnut" comes from Salvation Army volunteers known as "donut lassies," who traveled overseas during World War I to provide support to troops through things like supplies and confections.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas’ barbecue joints will keep you coming back

For many of us, summertime is barbecue season—not just the time for grilling burgers and dogs in our backyards, but the best time to visit our favorite out-of-the-way smokehouses and enjoy some meats and sides with slow-cooked flavors. As a desert oasis, Las Vegas is certainly far from the great barbecue capitals across the country, but that doesn’t mean you can’t satisfy this craving in Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
irei.com

CalPERS JV begins renovations at Las Vegas mall

Institutional Mall Investors, a joint venture between Miller Capital Advisory and California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), has started renovations at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, a 500,000-square-foot shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip, according to media outlets. It is scheduled to be completed by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Local inventor designs ‘pop-up’ drive-in theater for Pahrump

A Pahrump inventor plans to open the first-of-its-kind “pop-up” drive-in theater in Pahrump. It will be called Death Valley Drive-in Theater, according to Dwight Finney, the entrepreneur behind the project who says the concept he invented is pending approval to use the fairgrounds parking lot off Gamebird Road.
PAHRUMP, NV
8 News Now

See a Movie Vegas Style

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Going to the movies is a much different experience than it was just a decade ago as theaters are pulling out all the stops to enrich the experience so that it surpasses the option of watching a movie at home…Brenden Theatres is unveiling its offerings with its reopening at the Palms Casino and Resort. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
EASTside Magazine

An Unforgettable Road Trip Out of Las Vegas

The Colors of the Rainbow Come to Life in this Tri-state Road Trip. Just 30 minutes from the glitzy lights and ringing slots of Vegas sits a landscape that feels uncharted, lying peacefully underneath baby blue skies filled with beaming rays of sun, waiting to be explored. Airports to Check...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Steve Wynn sells Las Vegas mansion for $17.5M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has sold his sprawling Las Vegas mansion for $17.5 million. According to Corcoran Global Living, who represented the seller in the transaction, the $17.5 million selling price marks the highest sale in Las Vegas thus far in 2022. Located at 1717...
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
97
Followers
40
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy