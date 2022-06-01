Speciality, Independent Bookstore To Open At Best New Cultural Hot Spot, New Orleans Square

Avantpop Bookstore, a locally owned specialty retail shop opens its doors on Saturday, June 4th at New Orleans Square.

Owners, Sugar and Shwa Laytart have been photojournalist-writing duos for over a decade. Having met through roller derby with a mutual love of oddities, over the years the two have cultivated a large collection of subversive, subculture, and banned books and art that they are now offering to other collectors who share the same curiosities and cravings.

Having spent years writing and creating for other publications, in 2019 the duo began publishing their own works through Avantpop Publishing, and now collaborate with other artists and writers to bring their independent works to the public.

The Avantpop Bookstore experience offers the reader a curated literary journey through genres such as counterculture, poetry, BIPOC & API, womxn’s studies, altered consciousness, art, music, activism, queer+, and otherworldly, as well as, Avantpop Publishing titles by local artists and writers. To complete the eclectic atmosphere, a variety of collectible shelf- and wall decor will be available for sale.

“We are a specialty store, so although we don’t cater to everyone, you can be sure that we meticulously hand-pick every item in our collection to surprise, delight, or educate a range of tastes. We open our doors with a vision to find new loving homes to appreciate the items that we have lovingly fostered. The Avantpop selection contains literary and art treasures not customarily found at a general bookstore. If you are curious about a piece of local literary culture, visit us at the Avantpop Bookstore. While you’re here, take a walk on the alternative side of Vegas and explore the neighboring businesses at New Orleans Square, you reading freak!” said the Laytart’s in a statement.

The store is located at 900 Karen Avenue, D-102 in New Orleans Square and is open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-7pm, beginning June 4th.