Taste of Chicago returning to Grant Park next month

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park next month.

The 2022 food festival will run from July 8 through July 10 with free admission and live performances. The Original Rainbow Cone, Elis Cheesecake and Connie's Pizza are among the popular vendors returning to the festival this year.

The city announce the event is expanding to the Chicago neighborhoods this year, including Austin, Pullman nd Little Village.

Enjoy events in the participating neighborhoods on the following Saturdays:

Taste of Chicago Austin, June 11

Taste of Chicago Pullman, June 18

Taste of Chicago Little Village, June 25

You can get more details on the City of Chicago website.