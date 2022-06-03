ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

SNAP Schedule: When Ohio Direction Card Payments Disburse in June 2022

By Josephine Nesbit
 1 day ago
SNAP, formerly known as food stamps , is a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Ohio, SNAP is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services. SNAP helps low-income Ohio families purchase fresh food and groceries from most grocery stores, some retail locations and participating farmers markets.

Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Ohio Direction Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Your card can be used anywhere you see the Ohio Direction Card sign.

You may be eligible for SNAP benefits in Ohio if your household’s gross monthly income is at or under 130% of the federal poverty guidelines, which change annually. Your benefits can be used to buy most food products, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

You can apply for SNAP benefits online at Benefits.Ohio.gov or submit a Request for Cash, Food and Medical Assistance to your County Department of Job and Family Services. You may also file a SNAP application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank website.

Monthly benefit amounts are based on household size, expenses and sometimes resources.

Benefits are deposited onto Ohio Direction Cards on a regular assigned date between the 2nd and the 20th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. All cardholders can call the Ohio Direction Card customer service number at 1-866-386-3071 six days before the first of each month to find out when their benefits will become available.

Here’s the Ohio Direction Card deposit schedule for June 2022:

Case number ends in Benefits available
0 June 2
1 June 4
2 June 6
3 June 8
4 June 10
5 June 12
6 June 14
7 June 16
8 June 18
9 June 20

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule: When Ohio Direction Card Payments Disburse in June 2022

Comments

mark
3d ago

They give the citizens the lowest in SNAP benefits. But give the illegals and foreigners more than they need. Something is wrong with this picture

Reply(9)
11
Fermin-nellie Rubio
3d ago

regardless of what color or who we all are we all need help in alot ways just cause we struggle and some don't God don't like ugly so remember ugleness get u noone we're . blessed to be Hispanic and get help for all 5 of my children it's a struggle world so am happy just be me and be alive

Reply
4
