ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Sherrod Brown Asks Wells Fargo To Right Past Wrongs

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYaxk_0fwoRr7C00
  • Sen. Sherrod Brown, Chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, has asked Wells Fargo & Co WFC to stop its mismanagement practices.
  • In an open letter to CEO Charles Scharf, the senator urged the company to right past wrongs.
  • "Recent revelations of racial disparities in mortgage lending, fake job interviews for minority and female candidates, and anti-money laundering violations are troubling as Wells Fargo, unfortunately, continues to demonstrate its inability to address its longstanding risk management failures," Brown wrote.
  • He said that Wells Fargo's inability to manage its affairs fairly has led to its consumers, investors, and employees paying the price.
  • Brown called for a review of the bank's refinancing process and cited the bank as "too large to manage" after regulators levied a $250 million fine for unsafe mortgage servicing practices.
  • Price Action: WFC shares are trading lower by 0.33% at $45.62 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Charles Scharf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Money Laundering#Senate Committee#Politics Federal#Urban Affairs#Wells Fargo Co Wfc#Wells Fargo#Via Wikimedia Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy