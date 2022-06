MIDDLEBURY — Just the runs that Northridge gifted would’ve been enough for Penn to win comfortably, but these gluttonous Kingsmen continued to blast away anyway.

Fueled in part by eight extra-base hits — including home runs from junior Kiley Hinton, sophomore Abby Widmar and freshman Peyton Dwigans — Penn stormed to a 17-4 Class 4A regional softball win over the unusually sloppy Raiders Tuesday night at D-BAT Elkhart Field.