ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pfizer To Quit GSK's Consumer Health JV Following Its Spin-Off

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdpZX_0fwoRLJI00
  • Pfizer Inc. PFE intends to sell its 32% investment in Haleon, a consumer health joint venture with GSK plc GSK, after the business is spun out as an independent listed company in July, reported Reuters.
  • Pfizer had previously indicated that it might seek to sell its stake in Haleon, a consumer health company and the maker of Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil pain relievers.
  • GSK has filed to the UK's regulator to list Haleon on the London Stock Exchange on July 18 and is expected to apply to the New York Stock Exchange soon. Haleon was poised to generate above market, medium-term annual organic revenue growth of 4% to 6%, GSK stated.
  • Before the spinoff, the holding company for Haleon will pay dividends to GSK and Pfizer. GSK stated that it would receive more than 7 billion pounds in cash upon separation.
  • GSK shareholders would own at least 54.5% of Haleon's total issued ordinary share capital following the spinoff, with GSK owning the remaining 6%.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are trading lower by 0.30% at $52.88 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Jv#Pfizer Inc#Pfe#Reuters#Sensodyne#The London Stock Exchange
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Soccer Legend Pelé Has A Message For Vladimir Putin

Brazilian soccer legend Pele asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to put a full stop to his invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. What Happened: The former Brazilian professional footballer Pelé on Meta Platforms Inc’s FB social media platform Instagram issued a...
SOCCER
Benzinga

Palantir To Help Ukraine's Army Resist Russian Invasion, CEO Meets Zelenskyy

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR has pledged support to help war-torn Ukraine as it continues to fight the ongoing Russian invasion. What Happened: Palantir CEO Alex Karp visited Ukraine on Thursday and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vice premier and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in a tweet.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
PLC
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crypto Billionaire Joins Elon Musk, Bill Gates In Pledging Majority Of Wealth To Charity

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has pledged to give away the majority of his wealth to charitable organizations. What Happened: The 30-year-old FTX chief has become the latest person to sign the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world’s richest to give away a significant portion of their fortunes, either during their lifetime or in their wills.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

NVIDIA And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Boeing Stock?

Boeing Co BA shares are trading significantly higher Thursday on above-average volume. On Wednesday, Boeing announced that the German government selected its CH-47F Chinook for its heavy-lift helicopter requirements for the German Bundeswehr. Boeing did not disclose terms of the deal. "We look forward to working with the U.S. and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows. SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Origin BTOG's stock traded down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shakira Confirms Split With Longtime Partner And Footballer Gerard Piqué: Why They Broke Up

Colombian singer Shakira confirmed that she has split with Spanish professional footballer Gerard Piqué, who plays for Barcelona. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," she said in a statement released by her agency, reports said.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

YPF YPF - P/E: 7.17. Peabody Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.87, which has decreased by 122.31% compared to Q4, which was 3.9. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from 3.0% last quarter. This quarter, YPF experienced a decrease...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Set To Split 20:1 - What Does A Close Historical Comparison Say Will Happen Next?

(NASDAQ: AMZN) is ready to split their shares on June 3rd, 2022. Amazon’s stock prices have risen about 16% in the week leading up to the split. Even if you know nothing about the intricacies of how a split works, this feels significant. Any bit of news Jeff Bezos is attached to these days feels like it should be common knowledge. So, what do you, and the man with hundreds of billions of dollars stand to gain (or lose) from the split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy