Biz ‘Bite:’ Richard’s Restaurant & Bar opens Boise outdoor bar concept

People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.

IDAHO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO