Boise, ID

Biz ‘Bite:’ Richard’s Restaurant & Bar opens Boise outdoor bar concept

By IBR Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard’s Restaurant & Bar, located at the Inn at 500 in downtown Boise,...

KIVI-TV

The Village at Meridian set to welcome a dozen new shops

This article was originally published by Autum Robertson in BoiseDev. The Village at Meridian is welcoming new stores this summer. Twelve stores are planned to open at the Village between April and August this year. ”The Village at Meridian continues to thrive, attracting an amazing list of new tenants opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

These 4 Private Islands Are For Sale And Are Chepaer Than Living In Boise

20 Photos of the Least Expensive Houses You Can Buy in Boise. In mid-May 2022, the cheapest house (no mobile homes were considered) you could buy in Boise was $329,900. One home had that price tag. A second only cost $100 more, so we took a look at that one as well. Let's just say that one's probably going to be an easier sale than the other!
Legacy, aspiring leaders honored during Idaho Business Review’s blended celebration

Loved ones — family, friends, colleagues — filled Boise Centre East room 400 Thursday night to celebrate and honor up and comers to veterans in industry. Every year, the Idaho Business Review recognizes the legacies of Idaho’s iconic citizens and individuals under age 40 pioneering their careers, but this year was different. "While the Idaho Business Review ...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Why Are There Absolutely No Fireflies Lighting Up the Night Skies in Boise?

If you grew up on the East Coast and eventually worked your way out West, this is probably a question you've asked yourself before. You fondly remember those nights from your childhood when you'd poke holes in a jar and chase lightning bugs with a butterfly net. You'd gently place them in the jar and enjoy your little lantern before letting them go. It's an experience that you don't get to share with your kids who were born in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Once ‘Burger King’ Faces up to forty years in Prison

Nicholas Jones, a thirty-six-year-old entrepreneur, and burger magnet could be spending up to forty years in prison after pleading guilty to using Covid relief funds to fuel his political campaign. Mr. Jones ran for Congress in 2020, challenging Congressman Russ Fulcher in the Idaho Republican Primary. He lost that fight and now is endanger of losing his future freedom.
IDAHO STATE
boisedev.com

Boise Hunter Homes to request second traffic light into Dry Creek Ranch

BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. A new traffic light could be coming to Idaho Highway 55. Boise Hunter Homes is in the process of applying to build a new traffic light at the intersection of the state highway and Dry Creek Road, pushing traffic in and out of the planned community Dry Creek Ranch. The light would add to the existing signal at Brookside Lane that currently serves as the main entrance into the development.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Have you seen this truck? BPD wants to chat with the owner about a hit-and-run

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for a truck they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run. On May 23, officers responded to the scene on 34th and State Street at around 10:40 p.m. A motorcyclist was hit by the truck, and police say the victim had significant injuries from the crash.
Post Register

Idaho Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride delayed from weather

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride has been delayed due to bad weather. This charity event, hosted by High Desert Harley Davidson, is to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. The ride was scheduled...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

This Grocery Store Being Named Most Popular In Idaho Is an Absolute Joke

How in the name of Joe Albertson’s Supermarket is this even possible?!. At this point, it’s really not a secret that if you look hard enough, you’ll find a “best in every state” list for virtually any category you can think of. Best Burgers. Best Tacos. Best Fish and Chips. Best Camping Spots. Best Romantic Hotels. Best Terrifying Attractions. You get the idea.
boisedev.com

Man who helped bring 2009 Special Olympics to Idaho dies in kayaking accident

BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. A Sun Valley man who helped bring the 2009 Winter Special Olympics to Boise died in a kayaking accident Monday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died while kayaking in the Fall Creek...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau hits ‘refresh’ on website

The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau (Boise CVB) has unveiled a new, reimagined website under a new URL — visitboise.com. The new website is described as offering business travelers, active families and outdoor enthusiasts the ability to plan their vacation with ease — such as with the “Plan Your Trip” section that allows visitors to ...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Chadha joins ICCU

Surbir Chadha has joined Idaho Central Credit Union as a commercial loan officer in the Boise area. Chadha was born in London but has spent most of his life in Meridian. He attended Boise State University and has over 17 years’ experience in the finance industry. Chadha is a car enthusiast and enjoys traveling and ...
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why a City in Idaho is One of the Best to Raise a Family

People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Timmy Kinner, child killer in 2018 Boise mass stabbing, moved out of Idaho

Originally published June 2 on KTVB.COM. Timmy Kinner, the man who killed a 3-year-old girl during a mass stabbing in Boise in 2018, has been moved out of an Idaho prison. On Thursday, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray confirmed to KTVB that Kinner was moved to an out-of-state facility.
BOISE, ID

