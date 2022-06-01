Second Evaluation Ordered for Falls Mom Charged with Son’s Death

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Joshua Johnson admitted to fatally shooting a man Monday at a family gathering, but said he was afraid the victim was going to kill him, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Friday morning after he was spotted driving away from a scene where police officers were summoned a few minutes earlier. According to the Madison Police Department report, the officers were called to the 2500...
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the threats made to Kiel on June 1, the Kiel Police Department conducted precautionary searches on the morning of June 3. According to a release, no items of concern were found during the searches. The threat made on June 1 stated that...
Gulfstream looks to add another 200 workers at its campus at Appleton International Airport. Detective, witness testify at Schabusiness murder hearing. Taylor Schabusiness was bound over for trial after the brief, 5-minute hearing. Medical college graduates 100th doctor in Green Bay. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Medical College of Wisconsin opened...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman could be facing over ten years in prison after an alleged incident where she beat up her 85-year-old ex-husband. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 29 around 10:30 p.m., a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the 2500 block of Hillside Heights Drive for a reported disturbance. A man was reportedly bleeding from his leg and face.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police investigate an assault with a weapon early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 at the Kwik Trip on Broadway Avenue. Police say a victim was pistol whipped. By the time officers arrived, most of the people involved had fled, including the victim. They’re reviewing security camera footage from the store and following up on leads as the search for the suspect continues. Charges are expected to be filed.
Several law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a body in the Manitowoc Harbor. Police say they are looking for a male, last seen wearing an orange shirt and backpack about 40 yards offshore of The Manitowoc Harbor. The Manitowoc Police Department received the initial call about 12:45 this...
DELAVAN, Wis. - After a Delavan teenager died, his father is suing the school district – claiming they did nothing to stop bullying. Jeff Cook said a classmate bullied his 17-year-old son, Peter Cook-Lavariega, for years because he was half Mexican. It culminated in a physical fight in Delavan-Darien High School's parking lot.
An arrest has been made in connection to the ongoing situation in Kiel. Police Chief Dave Funkhouser reports that the FBI arrested a 34-year-old man in Oceanside California. This man had allegedly made a threat toward a staff member in the Kiel Area School District, but he stressed that this man was not connected to the ongoing bomb threats.
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc police say a man’s body was recovered in Lake Michigan after a five-hour search. Crews were dispatched to the area of the Baymont Inn, 101 Maritime Drive, at 12:47 p.m. for a report of a man who was struggling to swim. His body was recovered at around 5:50 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two court-appointed prosecutors declined Wednesday to charge a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in the 2016 fatal shooting of a man sleeping in a park, saying they didn’t believe they could defeat a self-defense argument. The decision echoes a district attorney’s finding years ago that...
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man fell 30 feet off of a ledge in Fond du Lac County on Friday. The call came in just before midnight in the area of Breakneck Road. Fire crews were able to get the man onto an ATV at the top of the ledge. His condition hasn’t been released.
MILWAUKEE - Thursday, June 2 would have been Kenyatta Cox's 25th birthday. Instead, his mother is pleading with the public for help to find his killer. A year later, Milwaukee police are still looking for the person(s) who killed Cox and a woman as they sat in a car near 35th and Hampton in January 2021.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said four people were shot in three separate shootings Tuesday night. Police said two women were shot around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Long Island Drive near Custer Avenue, just south of Silver Spring Drive. A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
An Appleton woman is dead after she leaped from a moving Sheriff’s Department vehicle. The 43-year-old woman was being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 441 near Racine Street at around 5:30 Monday evening when she was able to escape the moving vehicle. She was...
