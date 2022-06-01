ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

Second Evaluation Ordered for Falls Mom Charged with Son’s Death

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheboygan Falls woman arrested for murdering her 8 year old son has been ordered to undergo a 2nd competency evaluation. 42 year old Natalia Hitchcock was in court on Tuesday...

