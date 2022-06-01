ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Search for Missing Man to Resume Today

By BigMikeSndTech
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for a man who reportedly jumped off the north break wall into Lake Michigan is expected to continue...

Comments / 0

SHEBOYGAN POLICE INVESTIGATE ASSAULT AT KWIK TRIP

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police investigate an assault with a weapon early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 at the Kwik Trip on Broadway Avenue. Police say a victim was pistol whipped. By the time officers arrived, most of the people involved had fled, including the victim. They’re reviewing security camera footage from the store and following up on leads as the search for the suspect continues. Charges are expected to be filed.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Sheboygan Area School District Commencement Set For June 11

The long-standing tradition of gathering for Sheboygan high school graduation at Vollrath Bowl is just over a week away for the Class of ‘22. Seniors from Central, Etude, North, South, and George Warriner High Schools will “walk the bowl” and receive their diplomas during ceremonies that begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th, and it’s expected that their friends and families will fill the park to celebrate with them – that’s assuming the weather cooperates. If it doesn’t, the start time could be shifted, or the entire event could be moved to Sunday the 12th. Any changes would be posted to the Sheboygan Area School District’s website homepage.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Milwaukee Approved RNC Bid, Drops Demand For Six Million-Dollar Payout

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – Milwaukee is sending its bid to host the 2024 Republican National Convention without a demand for six million-dollars. The city’s Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the bid which clears the way for Milwaukee to formally request the convention in two years. It wasn’t a foregone conclusion, as last week a couple of aldermen demanded a six million-dollar payout to host the convention, and a number of progressive groups opposed hosting the convention.
MILWAUKEE, WI

