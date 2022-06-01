Doris (Dede) Lynch Nahrwold, 99

After a brief illness, Doris (Dede) Lynch Nahrwold passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on July 13, 1922, Dede was the daughter of the late William Henry and Della (Idye) Lynch. She spent most of her adult life between New Canaan, Connecticut, Naples, Florida and with...
The architects’ original specifications for the popular community pool in Waveny Park were for a certified Olympic competition pool that could play host to official state, regional and national swim meets, according to Steve Karl. Citing an anecdote from Assistant Recreation Director Bill Kapp, Karl told more than 200...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A couple has retired, after decades of working at a candy company in the Lehigh Valley. Marcy and Barry Dobil retired from Josh Early Candies in Allentown, according to a post on the company's Facebook page. "Marcy spent an entire lifetime immersed in the Josh Early culture"...
Chester County is home to a pair of the 10 Best Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Jason Lusk for Golfweek. The rankings were determined by members of Golfweek’s course-ratings panel and based on 10 criteria. Wyncote Golf Club in Oxford ranked seventh. This heathlands-style course designed...
Here's a look at what's happening around the area. Bam! And just like that, Emeril Lagasse's name was taken off two restaurants at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino. Emeril's Chop House is now the Chop House at Wind Creek, and Burgers and More by Emeril has been renamed Urban Table. The casino's in-house culinary team will run the restaurants. Lagasse, the celebrity chef, is known for his restaurants, television appearances and charity, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
On November 14, 1918, the New Canaan Advertiser published “The Greatest Day in the History of the Town” which described the Town’s response to news of the armistice ending World War I. Around 5,000 people packed into the town center to celebrate the victory. Church, firehouse, and school bells rang out for 24 hours in celebration as parades and parties filled the cold November day with patriotism and joyful hope for the future as world peace was finally restored. The celebrations were begun by Ira Woundy, who was awoken at 3 a.m. by the noise of celebration from Norwalk and Stamford. Once outside, Woundy ran into T.B. Hall and the two made phone calls to Norwalk, Stamford, and New York City to confirm the news. They then went up the hill and began to ring the Congregational Church’s bell.
HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — A Huntingdon Valley contractor has been accused of stealing more than $210,000 from four Bucks County homeowners. Investigators believe there may be more victims out there.
Investigators say Joseph Eibell operated under the business names “3 Brothers Waterproofing” and “3 Brothers Exteriors” and may be associated with other businesses.
The investigation also revealed that he recently received contracts for work in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
No red barn, no fields to plow. It’s a farm but it looks like a giant warehouse. That’s because it’s Bowery Farm Bethlehem, a smart farm housed in a 156,000-square-foot structure where plants are grown indoors in vertical stacks using artificial light and a fraction of the water that traditional farming requires.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brian David Cortes, a/k/a “Bambi”, 36, of Allentown, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and one month in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl for the distribution of the dangerous narcotic fentanyl.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Cliffside Park resident, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Oz had maintained a small lead since the May 17 primary over David McCormick, a former Undersecretary of the Treasury under President George W. Bush, in a race close enough to trigger an automatic recount.
The latest weekly report of the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard shows the worst of the second omicron surge in Berks County and across Pennsylvania might be over in terms of cases, though hospitalizations continue to increase. The previous most recent weekly numbers available May 29 showed the rate...
A Bangor man who, along with his fiancée, is accused of not feeding their 3-month-old daughter to the point where it became life threatening, said the child never missed a feeding and is the victim of contaminated baby formula. Jared Francis Brown, 32, of the first block of South...
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
Lehigh University’s Great Southside Sale at Lehigh University is back this weekend. The annual event typically raises more than $20,000 to benefit youth throughout Southside Bethlehem. The sale took some time off due to coronavirus, but founder Kimberley Carrell-Smith said they are excited to return and have already collected...
Lehigh Valley Zoo lost a precious friend and longtime resident of the facility earlier this week. The zoo announced that Leena, a 27-year old Dromedary Camel was euthanized on Saturday when it became clear that her quality of life and welfare had deteriorated beyond a point where treatment for her arthritis was beneficial.
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
Nazareth, PA, (NAMM, HALL D, Booth 5602) – Thursday, June 2, 2022 — C. F. Martin & Co.(Martin Guitar) today unveils the 2.5 millionth guitar made by the 188-year-old, family-owned company. Martin’s design team created the breathtaking instrument in partnership with Chris and Diane Martin’s personal jeweler, Gary Werkheiser of Werkheiser Jewelers Ltd., in Bethlehem, PA, to celebrate the milestone. The top of the guitar, set with 436 diamonds, depicts the map of the stars that C. F. Martin and his family would have seen in the sky the evening they arrived in New York City on November 6, 1833. In addition, the hand-engraved pickguard features a map of lower Manhattan from 1833 with a ruby set at the location of C. F. Martin’s first store at 196 Hudson Street.
The community is helping a family of five left homeless by a fire Thursday in Lehigh Township. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for Morgan and Derek Frable, along with their three children, Alyiah, Cecelia and Mikey. No one was injured after the home was decimated by a fire...
