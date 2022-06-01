ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doris (Dede) Lynch Nahrwold, 99

By Hoyt Funeral Home
Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief illness, Doris (Dede) Lynch Nahrwold passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on July 13, 1922, Dede was the daughter of the late William Henry and Della (Idye) Lynch. She spent most of her adult life between New Canaan, Connecticut, Naples, Florida and with...

