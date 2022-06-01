ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Elden Ring fashion show blends brilliant and bizarre this weekend

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Elden Ring's community is holding its first-ever fashion showcase in the spirit of Fashion Souls.

Earlier this week, a moderator on the Elden Ring subreddit posted the information just below, revealing that the official fashion showcase for the community would be taking place later this week. Top entries for the Knights and Cosplay categories have now been assembled, and voting will be commencing June 3 - 5.

Right now, there are ten contestants from both categories entering the Elden Ring fashion extravaganza. When voting kicks off later this week, however, there'll be five contestants from both categories entering the first round on Friday, and five contestants entering the second round on Saturday. Two victors from each round will move onto the grand final on Sunday, where a winner will be determined.

And oh my god, the contestants here are enough to turn heads at New York Fashion Week. First up, we've got the contestants from the Knights category, which is basically challenging people to dress up as extravagantly as possible with in-game gear, combining different armor and weapons from various sets to make one gorgeous look.

There are the likes of our feathered friend Bird Knight , the imposing Leper Queen , and the fiery Varos, Banished Dragonslayer to contend with in the Knights category. Meanwhile, in the Cosplay category, entrants are tasked with dressing up as real-life or fictional characters, but only using in-game gear from the vast world of Elden Ring. There's no cheating with mods here.

We've got entrants including massive man Moses with two big stone tablets, a picture-perfect Witch Queen from The Lord of the Rings, a very honorable player as Knight Solaire , and even a duo dressing up as Kratos and Atreus from 2018's God of War. There's a brilliant and bizarre bunch of creations on offer here, and we can't wait to see who emerges as the victor this weekend.

Check out our guide to the best Elden Ring armor locations and sets if you're looking to take your drip up a level.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 5 review: "The show's biggest gear shift yet"

Warning: Our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 5 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…One of the big reasons Star Trek has stuck around for over half a century is its ability to shapeshift. Just like fellow TV old-timer Doctor Who, Trek can be a different show every week, without ever having to fundamentally...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Souls#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

19K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy