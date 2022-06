Jorge Masvidal has suggested that Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage amid his contract dispute with the UFC.Diaz, 37, has one fight left on his current deal but has not been able to agree upon an opponent. The American has voiced his frustration with the situation frequently in recent months, and old foe Masvidal has now weighed in on the matter.“I think he’s got too much CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) to even understand what they’re putting in front of him,” Masvidal said of Diaz on The MMA Hour. “Normally I don’t take the UFC’s side, as you know, but...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO