EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The river season officially began on Wednesday and officials at El Paso Water warned there will be a shorter allotment of water this year. Typically in a good river season El Paso receives up to 50% of its water supply from the Rio Grande but this year the Sun City will only receive 16% of the allotment according to Denise Parra, Public Affairs Officer with El Paso Water.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO