PICKAWAY – A crash has occured on US-23 Southbound in the area of River Road (Pickaway Airport) around 2:45 pm. Accoridng to early reports one vehicle has rolled over and there are injuries on the scene. Pickaway Township is on the scene now and has requested a helicopter to the scene. Several units have been requested for mutual aid.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO